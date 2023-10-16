Even Your In-Laws Will Be Impressed By These Target Thanksgiving Decor Pieces
When it comes to Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving, half of the fun (other than the food, of course) is setting the table. A Thanksgiving tablescape is truly incomplete without an array of seasonal decor, from plates to platters. It’s just plain entertaining to entertain!
With that in mind, we’re overjoyed to witness the greatness of this year's Target Thanksgiving decor. Their current offerings are joined by a new collection made in collaboration with John Derian. The designer has brought forth a sense of timelessness through each of the Target Thanksgiving decor pieces, so these picks are sure to become heirloom-worthy. (And impress everyone at the table!)
Oval Stoneware Platter Fall Turkey with Floral Border
This decorative serving platter is a must-have for hosting the Thanksgiving turkey you worked so hard to prepare.
3 Tier Fall Turkey Serving Tray
Whether this tiered tray is serviced for pre-dinner snacks or dessert, the traditional design will leave a lasting impression.
Fall Glass Fruit Pillar Candle Holder
Craft the *perfect* Thanksgiving centerpiece with the help of this fall-forward candle holder.
Printed Tablecloth Fall Flowers
A solid tablecloth is an absolute need to set your gorgeous Thanksgiving appetizers, side dishes, and sweet treats up for success (AKA all the aesthetic Instagram pics you'll snap).
Fall Unscented Gold Single Taper Candelabra
Candelabras are the ultimate fall home accessory. This gold one approaches the November holiday with elegance.
2-Piece Fall Vegetable Figural Serving Spoon & Fork Set
Pay homage to the delicious ingredients that go into your best dishes with this serving set that's great for salads or veggies.
Stoneware Serving Platter Fall Cabbage
This Target Thanksgiving decor pick recalls vintage dishware designs that are often scalped from thrift stores. If you've been on the hunt for a lettuce dish, now's your chance.
Tossed Fruit Melamine Cake Stand
So you've copped this adorable vegetable-spotted cake stand – now it's time to plan some recipes! Perhaps a sweet carrot cake is on the docket?
4-Piece Assorted Fall Turkey Cocktail Glasses
Thanksgiving cocktails or mocktails will find such a cozy home in these turkey glasses that make us want to gobble!
3-Piece Fall Vegetable Stoneware Cheese Knife Set
Holiday charcuterie = complete with these darling cheese knives.
10" Fall Stoneware Apples Pie Dish
There's no perfect dessert for this gorgeous dish other than apple pie, of course!
14"x90" Table Runner Fall Pumpkin Ribbon
Keep things at the table visually interesting with this easy-to-spot table runner. It's adorned with pumpkin and bow illustrations for added cuteness.
Fall Turkey Shaped Pillow
This tufted turkey will be the best couch companion once you've hit the food coma part of your Thanksgiving feast.
Fall Fruit & Gourds Metal 11" Pie Transporter
Not hosting at your place this year? This pie tin keeps your treats intact if you've got a long car ride to make before dinner.
Fall Assorted Mushrooms Octagonal Serving Tray
Cottagecore is still having its moment! Embrace the trend with this fun fungi tray!
Fall Canvas Wine Tote Bag
If you're toting bevs around from Friendsgiving gatherings to fall dinner parties this season, you'll get some really good use out of this bag.
4-Piece Assorted Fall Mushroom Appetizer Plates
Serve all your appetizers on these marvelously mushy plates. The geometric form of each one makes for a nice touch, too!
Stoneware Fall Pumpkin Tureen
ICYMI, it's officially soup season, so grab this perfectly seasonal vessel for serving your best recipes.
18" Square Pillow Fall Pumpkin
Stay cozy even past Thanksgiving with this pumpkin-y pillow.
