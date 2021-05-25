11 Indoor Gardening Hacks for Spring, No Yard Required
Springtime is at our fingertips, and that means it's time for us to start training those green thumbs. But if you don't have a lot of space for an outdoor patio or garden, you've gotta be creative and take it indoors. Believe it or not, you actually can have a greener space with or without a yard. Whether you are looking to start your very own edible garden or just want to freshen up your kitchen windowsill with some cute plants, we've got 12 gardening projects and crazy hacks that'll have you growing your way to a fresh and flowery spring. We're sure these budget-friendly tips and tricks will have you digging into some dirt in no time.
1. Go Vertical: Lacking lots of counter space in your tiny kitchen or dining room? DIY your way to a bright and colorful herb garden like this one. (Brit + Co)
2. Clothing Rack Turned Garden: There's not much to this DIY. Just take a clothing rack you don't need and some paint and you get a colorful indoor garden. The best part? It's totally one-of-a-kind. (Brit + Co)
3. Regrow Celery: Speaking of scraps, here's another project you can make with some leftovers. All you need is a tin, a celery stalk and some soil, and before you know it you'll have a full-grown celery plant. (17 Apart)
4. Grow Seedlings: Learn the perfect way to crack an egg…to plant something in, that is. You'll never look at your omelets the same after reading this tutorial on how to use calcium-loaded eggshells to nourish and nurture your budding garden. It's a great place to start seedlings before you transfer them to a bigger pot (indoors or out). (Squawkfox)
5. Vintage Tin Garden: This space-saving kitchen project is the best thing since sliced bread. Just a quick trip to the thrift store to scour for vintage tins, a few herbs (or whatever) and a windowsill are all you're going to need to start this gorgeous project. (Four Generations One Roof)
6. Bottle Gardens: Self-watering plants in this gorgeous design will for sure make your kitchen a happier place. This project may be a little more work up front, but you'll definitely make up the time and effort with this no-watering technique. Oh, and you can sub the bottles for dixie cups too. (Design Sponge)
7. Herb Garden Planter: Small space? No biggie. Get this rustic look by planting all of your favorite herbs in one container. This project will definitely save you a last-minute trip to the grocery store for cilantro. (Design Sponge)
8. Fairy Garden: If you're feeling creative, we can't think of a more fun gardening project than an indoor garden. It's perfect for a couple of magical creatures and it'll get you in touch with your inner child. (Parents)
9. Succulent Planters: Aren't these just egg-cellent? With the brightly colored succulents and brown recycled eggshells, it's an adorable project. We're also thinking this would be a fun place to bring in some more color with a little dyed-egg action. (The Kitchn)
10. Grow Basil Year-Round: We know basil can be a little finicky to grow at home, but with this tutorial all you'll need is a little bit of water and some counter space. This also means homemade pesto all year (Yay!). (The Urban Gardener)
11. Bring on the Tulips: You'll have an extra reason to smile while growing these indoor tulips. With just a tiny bit of water, some pebbles and an elegant glass, you can grow your bulbs inside. We didn't even know how badly we needed this in our lives. (Life Fad)
Which project are you going to tackle this weekend? Any indoor gardening hacks we missed? Let us know @BritandCo!
This post has been updated.