Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

thanksgiving desserts chocolate beignets
Food

32 Easy Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes You’ll Be Thankful Are Not Pies

ed westwick and amy jackson
Celebrity News

Someone Alert Gossip Girl – Ed Westwick And Amy Jackson Have A Baby On The Way

the traitors season 3 on peacock
TV

'The Traitors' Season 3 Release Date Is Here!

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello at the 2021 met gala
Celebrity News

After Addressing Sexuality, Shawn Mendes Says Camila Cabello Is Still "Teaching Me What Love Means"

Thanksgiving Finger Foods
Appetizers

25 Easy Thanksgiving Finger Foods For The Table

shaun white nina dobrev
Celebrity News

Shaun White Had To Reschedule His Proposal Twice To Surprise Nina Dobrev

Fall's Buzziest New Thriller 'The Substance' Is Already Available To Stream
Entertainment

Fall's Buzziest New Thriller Is Already Available To Stream

dunkin holiday menu 2024
Food

Dunkin’s Official Holiday Menu Has Something Starbucks Doesn’t

november tv shows
Entertainment

11 Binge-Worthy New November Shows We're Already Obsessed With

Gisele Bündchen pregnant
Celebrity News

Gisele Bündchen Pregnancy News "Stunned" Tom Brady: "Never Imagined"

zoë kravitz and channing tatum
Celebrity News

The One Reason Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum's Engagement "Fizzled"

'atmosphere' taylor jenkins reid
Entertainment

Here's When You Can Read Taylor Jenkins Reid's New Book 'Atmosphere'

Winter Coat Trends
Style Trends & Inspo

5 Winter Coat Trends For 2024 Everyone Should Try This Year

weekly horoscope october 27-november 2
Astrology

Your Horoscope Says 3 Lucky Signs Will Have A Magical Week