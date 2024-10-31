22 Amazing Female Authors To Celebrate National Author's Day
In honor of National Author’s Day, we absolutely had to put together the ultimate list of female authors we love to read. From novels that explore love and loss to books that have been adapted into box-office successes, these women are trailblazers, shaping genres, challenging norms, and inspiring readers everywhere. Here are all the women that constantly make our TBR lists!
Amazon
Joan Didion
Joan Didion was an iconic American writer, who wrote sharp, introspective essays and novels that captured the complex undercurrents of American life. With an eye for detail and a voice that could be both poetic and piercing, Didion chronicled everything from the counterculture of the 1960s to the grief of personal loss in The Year of Magical Thinking. Her work blended reportage, memoir, and social commentary, creating a style all her own and influencing generations of writers. Whether navigating the deserts of California or the streets of New York, Didion’s writing brought clarity to chaos, making her a true literary legend. Check out a list of other must-read Didion books here!
Amazon
Toni Morrison
Toni Morrison was a literary powerhouse whose storytelling redefined American literature. Her acclaimed novels Beloved, The Bluest Eye, and Song of Solomon dive into the depths of Black identity, community, and resilience with unmatched poetic beauty and emotional weight. Her writing painted vivid portraits of generational trauma and hope, pushing the boundaries of narrative form and exploring the intricacies of love, pain, and self-discovery. The first Black woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, Morrison left a legacy of timeless stories that continue to educate, move, and inspire readers around the world. Discover more of Morrison's works here!
Amazon
Jesmyn Ward
Jesmyn Ward is celebrated for her powerful storytelling that is like a breath of fresh air. In her National Book Award-winning novels Sing, Unburied, Sing and Salvage the Bones, Ward captures the resilience, struggles, and spirit of marginalized communities with haunting beauty. Her latest novel, Let Us Descend, an Oprah’s Book Club Pick, garnered widespread acclaim, further solidifying her place as one of the most essential voices in modern fiction. Ward’s prose brings depth to the human experience, exploring themes of family, legacy, and survival with raw emotion and lyrical grace.
Amazon
Sally Rooney
Sally Rooney is the literary sensation who brought us Normal People and Conversations with Friends, making her one of today’s most relatable and thought-provoking voices. Rooney has a knack for diving deep into the messy, beautiful chaos of love, friendship, and finding yourself. Her style? Understated yet powerful, with razor-sharp dialogue and an unfiltered take on what it's really like to be a millennial figuring things out. Her latest book, Intermezzo, takes us even deeper into these themes, inviting readers once again into her nuanced, introspective world. Rooney’s work continues to resonate across generations, solidifying her place as a defining voice of modern fiction. Explore more of Rooney's literary works here!
Amazon
Celeste Ng
Celeste Ng is a bestselling author who knows how to tug at your heartstrings. Renowned for her deeply moving and thought-provoking novels that explore family, identity, and social issues. Her book Little Fires Everywhere, was adapted into a hit TV series, Ng delighted audiences with her skillful storytelling and nuanced portrayal of community dynamics. Her latest book, Our Missing Hearts, a Reese’s Book Club Pick, touches on themes of activism, belonging, and resilience, showcasing her talent for bringing powerful narratives to life. Ng's work resonates widely, making her one of today’s most compelling voices in contemporary fiction.
Amazon
Jodi Picoult
Jodi Picoult is a literary rock star who has created alluring novels that blend heart, drama, and thought-provoking themes. With an impressive catalog of twenty-eight books, she has a knack for tackling complex ethical dilemmas and making readers ponder life’s big questions. Her latest release, By Any Other Name, will whisk you away into a world of identity, love, and the messy, beautiful intricacies of human relationships. Picoult's storytelling prowess and relatable characters keep readers coming back for more, solidifying her place as a must-read author in contemporary fiction. Check out Picoult’s other books here!
Amazon
Xochitl Gonzalez
Xochitl Gonzalez is an exciting new literary talent who burst onto the scene with her breakout hit, Olga Dies Dreaming, a sharp exploration of family, identity, and political corruption. Her sophomore novel, Anita de Monte Laughs Last, released earlier this year, became a Reese’s Book Club pick, and was hailed for its wit and emotional depth. Celebrated for her compelling narratives that reflect her Latina heritage, her vibrant storytelling and relatable characters, Gonzalez captures the complexities of contemporary life, making her a must-read author for fans of engaging and thought-provoking fiction!
Amazon
Sabaa Tahir
Sabaa Tahir is an American author who has captivated readers with her An Ember in the Ashes series. Born in the Mojave Desert in California, Tahir grew up surrounded by vast landscapes, which fueled her imagination. Her writing, often inspired by her Pakistani heritage, weaves together themes of resistance, oppression, and hope. Tahir's vibrant characters and intricate world-building have earned her a passionate fanbase. She is also the recipient of the National Book Award for her novel All My Rageand her latest book Heir is a Good Morning America YA Book Club Pick.
Amazon
Kristin Hannah
Kristin Hannah is the queen of heart-pulling, soul-stirring novels. She started out in law but found her true calling in storytelling—and readers are so glad she did! Some of her biggest hits include The Nightingale, an unforgettable WWII story about two sisters resisting Nazi forces in France, and The Great Alone, a wild survival tale set in Alaska. Then there's The Four Winds, set during the Great Depression, where a mother fights to keep her family safe. And if you've binged Firefly Lane on Netflix, that’s based on her novel too, all about lifelong friendship. With themes of love, loss, and resilience, it’s no wonder Kristin Hannah has such a dedicated fanbase worldwide. You can check out more books by Hannah here!
Amazon
Elin Hilderbrand
With her signature blend of drama, romance, and richly developed characters, Elin Hilderbrand has become a go-to for summer escapism. Hilderbrand is a beloved author known for her sun-soaked beach reads set on the charming island of Nantucket. Fans are currently buzzing about The Perfect Couple adaptation on Netflix, based on her novel of the same name, which mixes romance and mystery against the backdrop of a wedding gone awry. Hilderbrand just released Swan Song, her final Nantucket-centric novel, marking the end of an era for the island that has been central to so many of her stories. However, she’s made it clear that she’s not retiring from writing, promising more exciting projects to come. Uncover more gems from Hilderbrand’s collection here!
Amazon
Emily Giffin
New York Times bestselling author Emily Giffin has mastered the complexity of capturing relationships and modern life. Her latest novel, The Summer Pact, is a thought-provoking journey through friendship, secrets, and the lasting impact of youthful promises. Her breakout hit Something Borrowed made waves, not only with her page-turning storytelling but also with the book’s popular film adaptation, which introduced a wider audience to her unique talent. Her novels often explore themes of love, friendship, and life-altering choices, resonating deeply with readers who appreciate an honest portrayal of life’s intricacies.
Amazon
Kristy Woodson Harvey
Kristy Woodson Harvey is celebrated for her heartwarming stories that delve into Southern charm, family ties, and the search for joy amidst life’s challenges. In her latest novel, A Happier Life, Harvey brings readers on an inspiring journey of transformation, self-discovery, and resilience. With her deep love of coastal Carolina settings, Harvey’s stories paint vivid pictures of small-town life, strong female characters, and the kind of uplifting storytelling that makes her a go-to author for fans of contemporary women’s fiction. She’s a natural storyteller with an eye for life’s quiet beauty and unshakeable bonds.
Amazon
Liane Moriarty
Liane Moriarty is an internationally bestselling author celebrated for her enthralling novels that explore the intricacies of family, friendship, and the hidden facets of suburban life. Her work has inspired several hit screen adaptations, including Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and The Husband’s Secret, bringing her nuanced characters and suspenseful storytelling to a global audience. Moriarty’s latest novel, Here One Moment, continues her signature style, weaving complex relationships with unexpected twists. With her knack for blend humor with mystery, Moriarty’s books resonate with readers and viewers alike, solidifying her place as a master of contemporary drama. Read more about Moriarty’s work here!
Amazon
Rachel Howzell Hall
Rachel Howzell Hall is a Los Angeles-based thriller writer whose gripping mysteries and thrillers have made her a standout in the genre. With her keen insight into complex characters and the unique backdrop of L.A., Hall's work consistently explores suspenseful themes that reflect the pulse of the city. This December, she’s branching into fantasy with her newest novel The Last One, promising to bring her distinct voice and knack for tension-building to an exciting new genre. Hall’s readers eagerly await her blend of compelling storytelling and thrilling twists as she steps into the world of fantasy.
Amazon
Taylor Jenkins Reid
Taylor Jenkins Reid is a bestselling author, skilled at creating compelling, complex characters and immersive storytelling that transports readers to the glitz and grit of Hollywood. Her novel Daisy Jones & The Six, a riveting tale of a fictional 1970s rock band, captured imaginations and debuted as a popular TV adaptation in 2023. With fans eager for her next book announcement, excitement is also building for the adaptation of her widely celebrated novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. As readers and viewers alike wait to see what Reid will create next, her legacy in contemporary fiction only continues to grow.
Amazon
Colleen Hoover
Colleen Hoover has a unique ability to blend romance, suspense, and heart-wrenching emotion in her novels. Her breakout novel, It Ends with Us, even hit the big screen this year, making her already huge fanbase grow even bigger! Hoover has won a vast audience with her impactful stories of love and resilience. With adaptations of her books Verity, Regretting You, and Reminders of Him in the works, her storytelling is reaching even more readers and viewers who connect deeply with her memorable characters and evocative themes. You can find our ranking of all Hoover’s books here!
Amazon
Emily Henry
Emily Henry is a beloved author who knows how to craft sparkling romances packed with wit, heart, and a sprinkle of wanderlust! Her bestselling novel People We Meet on Vacation is currently in development with Netflix, promising a new life on screen for her charming characters and sunny escapades. Fans of Henry’s work have even more to look forward to with the release of her next book, Great Big Beautiful Life, arriving in April 2025. With her clever prose and vibrant settings, Henry's novels are a staple for romance lovers, capturing readers’ hearts and taking them on unforgettable journeys. For more on her upcoming release, check out this article — and be sure to catch up on our official ranking of her books here!
Amazon
Jasmine Guillory
Jasmine Guillory is a bestselling romance author who has a gift for writing warm, witty stories that celebrate love, friendship, and family. Her upcoming novel, Flirting Lessons, set for release in April 2025, promises another delightful journey filled with sparks, humor, and heartfelt connections. Guillory's talent for capturing romance and modern relationships earned her widespread acclaim, especially with her novel The Proposal, which was chosen as a Reese’s Book Club pick. Her work is cherished for its relatability, charm, and the diversity she brings to the contemporary romance genre.
Amazon
Elizabeth Acevedo
Elizabeth Acevedo is an acclaimed poet and author whose powerful storytelling has charmed readers around the world. Her debut novel, The Poet X, won the National Book Award for Young People's Literature, the Michael L. Printz Award, and the Pura Belpré Award. With her stunning lyrical prose and heartfelt themes, Acevedo’s writing takes you deep into identity, culture, and resilience. Her novel Clap When You Land is a beautifully moving story about family and healing that really put her on the map as a standout voice in young adult literature. With her unique perspective and powerful insights, she inspires readers and keeps us coming back for more!
Amazon
Sarah J. Maas
Sarah J. Maas has taken the fantasy genre by storm. Fans love her for her lush world-building, complex characters, and gripping plots. Her breakthrough came with the Throne of Glass series, but she gained even more popularity with her A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) series, a fascinating blend of fae lore and romance. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next ACOTAR book, making it one of the most anticipated releases in the fantasy world. In 2023, Maas’s fans were thrilled with House of Flame and Shadow, the third book in her Crescent City series, an urban fantasy epic full of magic, danger, and unforgettable twists. Dive deeper into Maas's writings here!
Amazon
Rebecca Yarros
Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing series has taken over TikTok leaving readers addicted to this series full of action, romance, and dragons. The next highly anticipated book in the series, Onyx Storm, is set for release in January 2025, continuing the epic tale of love, war, and survival. Yarros is also known for her contemporary romance novels The Last Letter and Great and Precious Things, where she skillfully weaves deep emotion with gripping narratives.
Amazon
Tahereh Mafi
Known for her Shatter Me series, Tahereh Mafi is an Iranian American author who has mesmerized readers with her story’s unique blend of dystopian fiction, romance, and superhuman abilities. Mafi's writing style is appreciated by many for its poetic prose and emotional depth. In April 2025, she will release Watch Me, the first book in a new spinoff series set in the Shatter Me universe, continuing the story for both new readers and longtime fans. Mafi has also written critically acclaimed standalone novels like A Very Large Expanse of Seaand This Woven Kingdom, showcasing her versatility across genres.
Looking for your next read? Be sure to check out some of our fave picks here!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.