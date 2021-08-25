All Things Ice Cream with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Founder, Jeni Britton Bauer
Are you more of a Salty Caramel or a Gooey Butter Cake kinda gal? Ice cream maker and entrepreneur Jeni Britton Bauer has developed thousands of crave-able flavor combinations over the last two decades building her eponymous brand, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Listen in as Jeni shares how she went from humble beginnings living off of $638 a month (scooping ice cream at a local Ohio farmer's market) to building a $100 million dessert brand recognized across the US.
Jeni also weighs in on the cup versus cone debate, the number one ice cream flavor combo that all humans tend to love, and how to learn more about yourself based on your favorite ice cream flavor. Tune into this special episode that was recorded live in front of hundreds of female entrepreneurs as part of Selfmade, Brit + Co's 10-week startup school for anyone who wants to start or grow a business.
To learn more about all the things with Brit, subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.