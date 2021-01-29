Celebrate National Puzzle Day With These Ideas for All Ages
National Puzzle Day might not be a day you'd ordinarily celebrate but this year is far from ordinary and we are totally into it. Puzzle season? Bring it! In fact, the world of puzzles has become a form of art in itself, with many designed by artists and illustrators whose work we truly admire. Bonus: puzzle-ing has loads of mental and mood-boosting benefits for kids and adults. So check out these modern-day puzzles for your next game night or just any cozy, rainy day at home.
This abstract 500-piece puzzle by artist Amber Vittoria will brighten your coffee table and your walls.
Celebrate the power of your female friendships with this bold and beautiful 500-piece puzzle by Dutch-Egyptian artist Roeqiya Fris
Piecework Meta Puzzle ($36)
A puzzle of someone piecing together a puzzle? So meta. Give this 1,000 piece puzzle a go while questioning the meaning of life.;)
Mimeo Photos Personalized Photo Puzzles ($20)
Upload your own images, artwork or designs and set your size (and difficulty level) with this personalized puzzle. It makes a great gift or family keepsake.
Jiggy for Anthropologie Puzzle and Glue Set ($54)
We're big fans of Jiggy Puzzles and this 800-piece collab with Anthropologie is the perfect gift for any DIYer. Featuring works by emerging female artists, each puzzle comes with a tube of glue and a straight-edge tool that you can use to turn the puzzle into wall art.
Pretty Fly For A Cacti ($19)
Get a desert vibe with barrel shaped cacti and prickly pears in this 500-piece puzzle, with bonus poster to frame on walls.
Vintage National Parks Puzzle ($20)
What's more zen than hiking through the landscape of our beautiful national parks? Piecing a 1,000-piece puzzle of them.
Slowdown Studio Puzzle - Yoro Park ($35)
Architecture lovers will enjoy working on this 285-piece artwork by Australian artist Charlie Bennell.
Viva La Vida Frida Kahlo Jigsaw Puzzle ($20)
Create an homage to Frida with this bright, colorful 1,000-piece puzzle of artwork shown in MoMA's collection (produced by eeBoo, a woman-owned company).
Puzzles for Kids
Puzzle Huddle Chemistry Girl ($17)
Puzzle Huddle puzzles, like this cute Chemistry Girl one, celebrate diversity and culture while inspiring kids to use their noggins.
Pantone Color Puzzles ($17)
For the design-minded kid (and parent) these six color-matching Pantone puzzles introduces kids to the world of Pantone color while honing in on their spatial and fine motor skills.
Galison How to Become President of the United States ($16)
For the kid who dreams of becoming the future POTUS, this family-friendly 500 piece puzzle created by illustrator Caitlin Keegan explains the path to the presidency from the primaries to the general election day and the electoral college.
Wee Gallery Wild Life Floor Puzzle ($25)
For littles just getting into the world of puzzles, this 24-piecer celebrates nature while helping to develop cognitive and motor skills (recommended for ages 3+).
Mudpuppy Paris Mini Puzzle ($5)
For kids 4 and up, this 48-piece travel-inspired puzzle (oh, how we miss the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, and French outdoor cafés!) introduces kids to the world beyond their own.
Crocodile Creek Day at the Museum Puzzle ($20)
Part puzzle, part picture book, this 48-piece puzzle is like a 4YO conversation piece, between parent and dino-loving kid.
Eeboo Children of the World Puzzle ($20)
Illustrated by Lizzy Rockwell, this 100-piece puzzle features 26 kids from around the world in national dress, one for each letter of the alphabet.
Petit Collage Outerspace Floor Puzzle $18
What kid doesn't love outer space? Get them into it with this out-of-this world (ahem) 24-piece floor puzzle that's great for ages 3+.
Plus Plus BIG Picture Puzzles ($25)
Great for kids ages 3-7, this problem-solving puzzle challenges kids to solve each picture puzzle on one side of the card and then offers the solution on the reverse side.
Are you a puzzle fan? Share with us @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- How to make puzzle nail art - B+C Guides ›
- You're Gonna Want to Solve This Insane 1,000-Piece CMYK Puzzle ... ›
- How to glue a puzzle together - B+C Guides ›
- How to make puzzle purses - B+C Guides ›
- How to create a puzzle place mat - B+C Guides ›
- How to create a heart from puzzle pieces - B+C Guides ›
- 5 Online Tools to Inspire Color Creativity - Brit + Co ›
- A Dozen Creative & Colorful Cakes - Brit + Co ›
- This Just In: Puzzling Is the New Coloring for Adults - Brit + Co ›
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
The idea of home took on a whole new meaning as soon as sheltering in place and lockdowns became a regular thing in 2020. And it wasn't all bad. We got back to cooking at home, bonding with our partners/families/housemates and pets, and we did a bit of redecorating. In fact, home decor and furniture sites saw huge growth (more than a billion global visits in March 2020 alone) as a result of the pandemic.
The New Hygge<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4NDU0MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDc3NzY4NH0.b5mMkAr53ylATx1FegOBQ82rORssRzwzb5mnDnh9v2I/img.jpg?width=980" id="018a4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="83ebde83c7fe24dc26f3daaa7b1af7b2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1100" data-height="1650" /><p>"2021 will be about creating connections to each other, to ourselves, to nature," says Etsy's trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson. "We're embracing <em>friluftsliv</em>, the Norweigan concept of getting outdoors – think of it as the new hygge." That means turning your home into a nature haven, with <a href="https://www.brit.co/easy-to-care-for-indoor-plants/" target="_blank">indoor plants</a> that clear the air, provide peace of mind, and hint to the great outdoors, especially giving us a boost during grey winter days.</p>
Spaces Reimagined<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4NzkxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODU5Mjc5Nn0.WgkbktVSlXqGCnNT2UhoIliWO5XiIcre48caYgoPK1Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="76852" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca514cb2b31357e78a497bda001dcb12" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="3200" data-height="4800" /><p>"We added workspaces to our living rooms, classrooms into our kitchens, and gyms to our bedrooms," says Isom Johnson.This year, she says we're reimagining our homes and incorporate pieces that help restore balance to our multi-functional spaces. (On Etsy, there has been a 399 percent increase in searches for wall or foldable desks, a 159 percent increase in searches for Murphy beds, and a 134 percent increase in searches for room dividers.)</p><p>"Halls and entrances now have a new function: sanitize ourselves before entering the rest of the house, plus a place to store loose items we don't want to bring into our clean areas," says Alexa Backal, head of design for <a href="https://casai.com/en?currency=USD" target="_blank">Casai</a>, a boutique travel rental company, which brings us to a new Covid-era of design.<br></p><p><br></p><p style="text-align: center;"><strong>SHOP FOR THE HOME</strong></p>
Balcony Table<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MDY1OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0Mjk4Njc3NX0.X4QRUJJMIYCHUsjct1C387uP0odWSmmib9ZvwiyEmlw/img.jpg?width=980" id="bec6f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f9882725adb2b869b84df0001e86ae65" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="794" data-height="530" />
Entry Hooks<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MjU3OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NDc0MzcwMn0.X7hjwYugq4tnlTD4AWAojfooJWBIudXWQC_rjegf2Kk/img.jpg?width=980" id="570ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c3a4be6440e1c8e43c2cdb0954095a62" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="683" data-height="1025" />
Bike Wall Holder<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MDM2NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDU0ODE0OX0.iSKS3PMo4ozJskKWosK3yc3FquLyOzK3rvdEj5feS1g/img.jpg?width=980" id="1612a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c13586c0632d80671f67a44d5842c20b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="794" data-height="529" />
Kid Fold-Out Desk<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MDU3NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTczNzA2NX0.5PGeY8s77owMUL4hJu-murPNKmQWy9rR2_GkAeYhz9U/img.jpg?width=980" id="db228" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9600c5b52b7088bafc01a1c3a6b3c5d7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="794" data-height="596" />
Grandmillennial<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4OTc1NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTQwMTY5Nn0.nZqEgs6NFRmJrw9e-dos53XWsY423940LmI9iMSxV6A/img.jpg?width=980" id="9fa52" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a65d79167844cfcb8385749390e443f2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="1920" data-height="1440" /><p>From cottage-core to crochet to neoclassical design, millennials are feeling nostalgia for (and coveting) their granny's decor in what some are calling <em>Grandmillennial</em> style. "I think Grandmillennials and sustainability actually go hand in hand. This trend is all about younger generations who love design and decor that we might culturally view as "old lady" or grandma-ish," says Alessandra Wood, VP of Style at online interior design service <a href="http://modsy.com/" target="_blank">Modsy</a>. That means ruffles, Victorian wallpaper like William Morris prints and antiques, anything you'll find at a flea market or your grandma's garage!</p>
Art Deco<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MDc1NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjQ3NjMwM30.RvCyBBpv0YcYWCM-6Zwr3tPOEAG7QHTdSz3UzhgimSg/img.jpg?width=980" id="31b79" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0ad097073d69d3108491bb37d1a39c80" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="5087" data-height="3634" />
Photo: Marius Chira<p>"Art deco is here to stay in 2021," says <a href="https://nylonconsulting-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com/Redirect?ukey=13SlMtNZ76DV52bZyncUCPPsHCtfpzs3A1r9yZk0xJSo-831740962&key=YAMMID-22079569&link=https%3A%2F%2Falexanderdohertydesign.com%2F" target="_blank">Alexander Doherty</a>, interior designer based in NYC and Paris. "Art deco design works very well in contemporary decors because of its sleek minimalism and the quality that comes from the pureness of lines. It is the mixture of what is old and new that gives a space character." After all, it is the roaring '20s!<br></p>
Joyful Botanicals<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MTAxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NzkxMTg1N30.p669TTpFJHTRZqoemHVmQKRjW2s2VAfjHgWXmARn7JM/img.jpg?width=980" id="b257d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="34ccde6398e515c833739e0b86c8cf37" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="2400" data-height="2833" /><h1></h1><p>Get ready to embrace blooms in winter and beyond. Botanical walls, bedding, upholstery and more are making a big comeback. Barbara Karpf, founder and president of DecoratorsBest, says wallpaper like this <a href="https://www.decoratorsbest.com/products/york-garden-party-mural-ri5190m-wallpaper" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">York Garden Party Mural</a> ($128) are an affordable way to add drama to your home. "Murals are art in their own right. They cover the wall and provide unique art at the same time," she says.</p>
Flexible Design<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE4MTI1NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjEwMTY0Mn0.8FFkw5ekcndjbALUND8nW-vcKMqjjAFMJcjtFu4WVVk/img.jpg?width=980" id="2a5e4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1cc77c1b0fcce3a4f67d32cbaf8d158b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" data-width="3000" data-height="4500" />
Photo: George Ross<p>"I am seeing a lot of enclosed kitchen spaces as opposed to large family room/ kitchen areas that are open to the rest of the home," says CEO and cabinet designer <a href="https://nylonconsulting-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com/Redirect?ukey=13SlMtNZ76DV52bZyncUCPPsHCtfpzs3A1r9yZk0xJSo-831740962&key=YAMMID-22079569&link=https%3A%2F%2Fpeacockhome.com%2F" target="_blank">Christopher Peacock</a>. But within the closed kitchens are more open plans and less built-in cabinetry. "An eclectic organic feel of mixed textures and materials is very welcoming and bistro like, and this is certainly popular," says Peacock.</p><p style="text-align: center;"><strong>SHOP FOR THE HOME</strong></p>