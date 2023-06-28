Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Just Shared A Family Update On Instagram That Has Us in Tears
I'm a hopeless romantic, so celebrity romances may or may not live rent free in a part of my heart. There aren't any guarantees, but when I see couples like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, I feel hopeful about love. They seem to have cracked the code to keeping humor and excitement alive in a relationship, with John proving he's just as playful as Chrissy, and I'm here for that.
But, what I love the most about their relationship is how much they enjoy having a family. They often give us a peek into their roles as parents, sharing cute and hilarious videos of their kids. I thought I'd seen most of Chrissy's posts dedicated to her kids, but nothing prepared me for an announcement she shared today — the couple's newest baby.
Chrissy And John Welcomed Baby Number 4!
If you need to rub your eyes to make sure you read that correctly, I'll wait because I'm equally surprised. Now that we're on the same page — yes — Chrissy shared an endearing post on her Instagram page about their family's new addition. She detailed her and John's successful IVF journey, resulting in her pregnancy with daughter Esti, and how they met their dream surrogate.
Of their new son's birth, Chrissy said, "Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love." From there, she posted a few pics of the journey to baby Wren Alexander Stephens.
Does anyone have a tissue I can borrow? Congratulations to such a beautiful family — we couldn't be happier for the whole crew!
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.