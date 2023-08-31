This TikToker Sent Julie Andrews A Grad Announcement, And She Responded Like The Queen She Is
It is always (and we do mean always) a good day for a Princess Diaries double feature. The films are full of Y2K nostalgia and powerful female friendships, and they never fail to make a bad day better, or a good day great. And Nina Schubert (who uses they/them pronouns), is here to prove it. When they graduated from college in May, they decided to send out leftover graduation announcements to celebs like Ryan Reynolds, Kelly Clarkson, and Julie Andrews — and ended up getting an unexpected gift in return.
"About a month after sending them out, I [got] signed photo with 'Love, Julie Andrews' in the mail," Schubert says. "I freaked out for a solid 10 minutes and sent a picture to all my friends. I ended up making a quick TikTok about it since I had seen people make them in the past and thought, 'Why not make my own!'"
The TikTok has since gotten over 387 thousand views, but Schubert would be over the moon with the signed photo either way.
"I had written a note and included it in my announcement about how The Princess Diaries films were a huge part of my childhood, and the special place they hold in my heart," they say. "So it was even more special to see the headshot be an image that was close to the time of the films!"
Image via Nina Schubert
Schubert isn't the only one impacted by the films. The #PrincessDiaries hashtag has 1 billion views (!!) on TikTok, and the movies have inspired everything from bachelorette parties to Halloween costumes.
"I grew up watching both Princess Diaries 1 and 2 all the time," Schubert says. "I swear we had one of them on at least once a week to watch! I love the message they send to girls and women of all ages about having fun and being empowered to be your true self. They are just feel-good movies that remind me of childhood and the love I learned to have for myself growing up."
In addition to centering themselves around empowerment and relationships (not to mention the fact they launched Anne Hathaway into stardom), the movies also have cemented themselves in pop culture history thanks to their amazing soundtracks. Schubert is a huge music lover, and doesn't hesitate to share their favorite songs from the movies.
"I think my favorite songs would have to be 'Miracles Happen' by Myra (the obvious staple of the franchise), 'Your Crowning Glory' from The Princess Diaries 2 by Julie Andrews and Raven-Symoné, and 'Trouble' by P!nk [which plays] during Julie Andrews' part of the mattress surfing scene," they say. "I think that was one of the first times I was introduced to P!nk as an artist, and to this day I’m still a huge fan of her and her music. So thank you to The Princess Diaries franchise for that!"
Schubert admits they're constantly on the lookout for any opportunity to try mattress surfing (honestly, same), and expresses how much their childhood shaped their love for Julie Andrews.
"The two other movies that were staples growing up [were] The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins," they say. "She just does both of the roles so well and helps create a film that never gets old. You can watch them time and time again and still fall in love with the films. Plus her singing voice is phenomenal. And then obviously I adore her in the Shrek franchise as the Queen. She will always be the queen."
