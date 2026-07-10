Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Cozy, charming and vintage.

Kendall Jenner’s Mountain Home Is The Ultimate Cozy Escape: 7 Ways To Steal The Look

Kendall Jenner
Getty
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezJul 10, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.

See Full Bio

Of all the Architectural Digest Open Door home tours, Kendall Jenner’s mountain retreat stands out as my absolute favorite. There is such a warmth to the space. It feels cozy, charming, and inviting, the kind of place you’d want to gather with friends for relaxed hangs and movie nights. Filled with vintage character, the home feels unique and authentically loved in every corner. It’s the kind of aesthetic that would immediately earn a top spot on my dream Pinterest board, and if I were ever to redesign my own space, this would be my primary inspiration. Take a peek at the full tour below, and keep scrolling for a curated selection of finds that perfectly capture that cozy, vintage-inspired decor.

Peek inside Kendall Jenner's mountain home.

From the striped mugs and cozy fireplaces to that vintage piano, not to mention that stunning sofa, I am absolutely swooning over the charm of Kendall Jenner's mountain retreat. Got 12 minutes? Take a peek!

Floral Sectional

Floral-patterned sofa with colorful cushions in a bright living room by the window.

Anthropologie

Denver Two-Piece L-Shaped Sectional

This Anthropologie sectional shares a similar aesthetic to Jenner's custom piece, inviting cozy hangs and movie nights while adding vintage charm to the space. It is definitely a showstopper.

Vintage Bed in Cherry Red

red vintage bed

Greenrow

Tinsley Bed

Red and blue have me every time. I am obsessed with the pop of red from Jenner’s vintage metal bed, and the Tinsley Bed from Greenrow is the perfect way to get that exact look.

Vintage Wall Plates

Decorative vintage plates on wall, beside books, plants, and a lamp.

Etsy

Vintage Decorative Wall Plates

Vintage wall plates never go out of style. Classic and charming, they add a sense of history to your walls while bringing a much-needed pop of color to any kitchen or dining room.

Plaid Reading Chair

Plaid upholstered armchair with wooden legs on a white background.

RICLL

British Style Leisure Single Chair for Living Room

Her plaid accent chair was such a fun surprise. It gives off 'old British man with a pipe' vibes, but remains classic and sophisticated. This British Style Leisure Single Chair is the perfect reading chair to get the look.

Vintage Art

Vintage illustration of hummingbirds on floral branches in an oval frame.

World Market

Oval Bird and Botanicals Framed Wall Art

You can never have too many birds or botanical prints. This affordable wall art from World Market is just the thing to make a powder room or entryway feel complete. Lovely!

Checkerboard Tile

Green and White Checkerboard Zellige Tile

Zelligery

Green and White Checkerboard Zellige Tile

To complement all the florals and echo the plaid, this modern-meets-vintage checkerboard tile is absolutely darling in a bathroom shower or as a kitchen backsplash.

Classic Piano

piano

AD

Galaxy Vintage Piano

I'm always surprised by how many vintage pianos are available for free on Facebook Marketplace. It’s the perfect addition to a space for entertaining; after all, who doesn't love to play — or at least try to play — when they see one? It instantly sets the tone for a fun, memorable night with friends and family. Make sure to check for sound quality before making the haul!

What's your favorite moment in Kendall Jenner's home? Let us know on Facebook!

kylie jenner home tour home decor home decor trends vintage decor

The Latest

Maison Perrier and Rent the Runway French Girl Summer collection
Fashion

The Easiest Way To Master "French Girl" Style All Summer Long

Person doing a tarot reading with crystals and incense on a mat.
Sponsored

Nebula Reviews: Psychic Readings That Offer More Than Just Predictions

happy family on couch | duckbill for managing life tasks
Parenting

This Life-Changing Hack Relieved My Mental Load For Good

How To Create A Consistent And Authentic Brand Story On Social
Sponsored

How To Create A Consistent And Authentic Brand Story On Social

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit