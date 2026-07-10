Kendall Jenner’s Mountain Home Is The Ultimate Cozy Escape: 7 Ways To Steal The Look

Of all the Architectural Digest Open Door home tours, Kendall Jenner’s mountain retreat stands out as my absolute favorite. There is such a warmth to the space. It feels cozy, charming, and inviting, the kind of place you’d want to gather with friends for relaxed hangs and movie nights. Filled with vintage character, the home feels unique and authentically loved in every corner. It’s the kind of aesthetic that would immediately earn a top spot on my dream Pinterest board, and if I were ever to redesign my own space, this would be my primary inspiration. Take a peek at the full tour below, and keep scrolling for a curated selection of finds that perfectly capture that cozy, vintage-inspired decor.

Peek inside Kendall Jenner's mountain home.

From the striped mugs and cozy fireplaces to that vintage piano, not to mention that stunning sofa, I am absolutely swooning over the charm of Kendall Jenner's mountain retreat. Got 12 minutes? Take a peek!

Floral Sectional Anthropologie Denver Two-Piece L-Shaped Sectional This Anthropologie sectional shares a similar aesthetic to Jenner's custom piece, inviting cozy hangs and movie nights while adding vintage charm to the space. It is definitely a showstopper.

Vintage Bed in Cherry Red Greenrow Tinsley Bed Red and blue have me every time. I am obsessed with the pop of red from Jenner’s vintage metal bed, and the Tinsley Bed from Greenrow is the perfect way to get that exact look.

Vintage Wall Plates Etsy Vintage Decorative Wall Plates Vintage wall plates never go out of style. Classic and charming, they add a sense of history to your walls while bringing a much-needed pop of color to any kitchen or dining room.

Plaid Reading Chair RICLL British Style Leisure Single Chair for Living Room Her plaid accent chair was such a fun surprise. It gives off 'old British man with a pipe' vibes, but remains classic and sophisticated. This British Style Leisure Single Chair is the perfect reading chair to get the look.

Vintage Art World Market Oval Bird and Botanicals Framed Wall Art You can never have too many birds or botanical prints. This affordable wall art from World Market is just the thing to make a powder room or entryway feel complete. Lovely!

Checkerboard Tile Zelligery Green and White Checkerboard Zellige Tile To complement all the florals and echo the plaid, this modern-meets-vintage checkerboard tile is absolutely darling in a bathroom shower or as a kitchen backsplash.

Classic Piano AD Galaxy Vintage Piano I'm always surprised by how many vintage pianos are available for free on Facebook Marketplace. It’s the perfect addition to a space for entertaining; after all, who doesn't love to play — or at least try to play — when they see one? It instantly sets the tone for a fun, memorable night with friends and family. Make sure to check for sound quality before making the haul!

What's your favorite moment in Kendall Jenner's home? Let us know on Facebook!