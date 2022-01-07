Postpartum Fashion Ideas To Help You Embrace the Fourth Trimester
Along with all the body changes that come with pregnancy also comes a need to embrace body acceptance once baby arrives. Your body just went through A LOT to give you the best gift ever and you might find that you have a bit more appreciation for it than you did before. And let's face it, you have more important matters to attend to than worrying about a few extra pounds. So while you take your sweet time losing that baby weight (or not), there are plenty of great fashion picks to make you feel comfortable and stylish in your transitional bod. Take a look at our favorite picks for the season.
H&M Mama Overalls
Black overalls have a playful yet chic vibe to them. These H&M mama 'alls in stretchy twill have adjustable suspenders and a roomy middle to keep you comfortable and still cute.
Ingrid+Isabel The Mocktail Dress
Mocktails, anyone? Any reason to get dressed up - this floral maxi dress is bump-friendly and the perfect go-to for all occasions.
Kindred Bravely Eleanora Bamboo Maternity & Nursing Lounge Dress
This lounge dress is cute, practical, and really affordable (under $50). It's perfect for all stages of pregnancy and postpartum and has an easy-access layer for nursing. Made in a mix of soft bamboo fabric with a smidge of spandex, it provides enough room to grow big or small. Choose from four colors/prints. Did we mention it has pockets too?(!)
Bodily The All-In Panty: 5-Pack
This high-waisted panty is designed to make postpartum and C-section moms feel more comfortable and supported. Made from a soft and stretchy micromodal fabric, it helps avoid any rubs or friction. We like that you still show a little cheek.;)
Hatch The Softest Rib Nursing Dress
This versatile ribbed dress is super soft and just the right amount of sexy. It comes with a snap front placket to make nursing easy too.
BLANQI DENIM POSTPARTUM BELLY SUPPORT FLARE JEANS
We hear you: the idea of putting on jeans after giving birth sounds like the worst idea ever. But these are designed more like leggings with super-stretchy denim, a zipper-less fly, and built-in belly band. They hug your curves in just the right way too.
Mama + BB Nursing Cardigan
Postpartum, you want all the cozy. This lightweight cardigan is the perfect layering staple for any season. It hits the mid-thigh, snaps at the center, and drapes beautifully (like a cozy blanket for you and babe). It's also made in a Certified Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex alpaca blend.
Kindred Bravely Bamboo Maternity & Postpartum Joggers
Joggers are a must post-partum (or post-anything). These sweatpants are made with temperature-regulating bamboo fabric and a drawstring elastic waistband to make you extra comfy. Get cozy with baby!
Cosabella Never Say Never Maternity Mommie Nursing Bralette
We love this pretty bralette in a stretchy soft lace for any mama. It has nursing clips and removable pads but doesn't scream "maternity."
H&M MAMA Cotton Jersey Skirt
A black knee-length skirt is versatile for any season. Toss a sweater over it for winter, a tee for spring, and a tank for summer. The high waist with elastic top fits over any size tummy and the soft, organic cotton jersey suits all body types.
Motherhood Maternity Mama Prima Post Pregnancy V-Pocket Skinny Jeans
These popular postpartum jeans come with a power mesh support belly and are affordable to boot.
Ingrid+Isabel Ripe Jade Crop Nursing Sweater
This cozy sweater is a great transitional piece, from baby bump to baby arrival. The side zips give easy access for nursing time.
H&M MAMA Ribbed Cotton Top with Drawstring
This classic French girl tee in ribbed cotton jersey has forgiving drawstring sides to fit over your belly at any size.
Old Navy Maternity PowerChill Post-Partum Leggings for Women
Leggings for all the post-pregger days, these have a comfortable waistband that supports but also lets you breathe easily.
Hatch The Short Secret Nursing Dress
If you live in a warmer climate or will be postpartum come spring, this cute nightie made from French-milled viscose has secrets slits at the side boob for easy-access nursing.
Athleta Purana Wrap Sweatshirt
Not technically postpartum fashion, this super soft and drapey sweatshirt is forgiving for all belly sizes and comes in the softest fabric ever. Hidden side pockets are another postpartum convenience.
Kindred Bravely Organic Cotton Nursing & Sleep Bra
If you choose to breastfeed or just want a comfortable postpartum bra, this sustainably sourced, GOTS and OEKO-TEX certified nursing bra has a simple crossover front and gently supports without wires and push ups. There's pull-aside nursing access to if needed.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.