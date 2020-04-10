Statement-Making Home Improvement Projects You Can Do in 3 Days or Less
What better way to pass the infinite time at home (for now) than to fix it up? You'll focus your mind on something productive while feeling happy-pants with a job well done and a home you love. Here are 30+ projects you can do this week or weekend no matter what DIY you choose.
PAINTING
First up, check out our Handygirl's Guide to doing pretty much everything, from painting an accent wall, ceiling and kitchen cabinets to creating a wall gallery and mounting a swing chair. Need color inspo? Check out these spring statement-making colors. And think beyond the wall when it comes to paint: These eight staircase ideas will inspire you to add a little spring in your step (ahem).
WALLPAPER
Even if you rent, there are so many playful ways to dress up your walls with removable wallpaper. Urban Outfitters (we love this Crane Removable Wallpaper for $49/roll), Tempaper, Chasing Paper (check out their nursery line with Pottery Barn) and Etsy have beautiful prints for any room in your home or apartment. Not a lot of time? Make a statement in a closet or bathroom to cheer you up on any day.
SEWING/WEAVING
Give your home a spring makeover with these spring sewing DIYs. Pillows are an easy way to freshen up a sofa or bedroom, faux fur decor always adds a hint of modern coziness, and woven wall hangings are a great way to add texture and color to a wall without committing to wallpaper or paint — even get creative with bath mats for the beauty shown above.
This Hugs and Kisses pillow project gives new meaning to loveseat too!
ORGANIZATION
Being homebound for weeks on end can create a bit of a clutter storm in your home. Here are our favorite DIY organization hacks to nip that mess in the bud, a no-sew Ikea storage hack and smart ways to organize your shoes, Prefer to work in the kitchen? Here are jar labels to organize your pantry (and major pantry organization inspo here).
If you're in dire need of organizing your workspace at home, try this DIY wall shelf organizer or a space-saving wall-mounted desk too.
PLANT PROJECTS
Houseplants can help you sleep, boost your mood, productivity and concentration, and clean the air of indoor toxins. They make good housemates too. Start an herb garden for getting creative in the kitchen, build an indoor vertical garden (shown above), check out Brit's gardening hacks and DIYs she shared on GMA, and make planters and containers more attractive with these IKEA hacks for indoor plants.
Want to embrace more plants at home? Here are three trendy ways to style plants in your home and Brit's DIY macrame hanging planter project from her book Homemakers.
Share your home DIY projects with us @BritandCo! We can't wait to see!
- 22 Tiny DIY Decor Ideas for Your Home - Brit + Co ›
- 27 DIYs You Need for Your First Apartment - Brit + Co ›
- 12 Indoor Garden DIYs to Bring New Life to Your Home This Year ... ›
- 11 Colorful Storage DIYs to KonMari Your Life - Brit + Co ›
- 16 Floral DIYs That'll Get You Pumped for Spring - Brit + Co ›
- 18 DIYS to Make Your House Smell Amazing - Brit + Co ›
- 14 Home Decor Splurges That Are Way Cheaper to DIY vs Buy - Brit ... ›