Everything We Know About 'Landman' Season 2
The Landman season 1 finale left fans with a shocking ending — and plenty of questions. In addition to wondering if Monty made it out alive and how Tommy and Galino could possible work together, I've got one question that feels more important than anything else: Will there be a season 2 for Landman? This is one new TV show I want to last forever!
Here's everything we know about about Landman season 2, including when they could start filming.
The 'Landman' cast and creator are hopeful for a season 2.
We haven't gotten an official Landman season 2 announcement yet, but star Billy Bob Thornton feels hopeful. "Usually shows that are this successful, they’d do it again," he tells The Hollywood Reporter. "So, I can only imagine that they would, but I don’t know for sure."
He also revealed to Entertainment Weekly that if they're able to film a season 2, "it's going to be sometime around February, March, somewhere in there. I mean, we'll see. It just depends on how the chips may fall, you never know in this business. But if we do it, I think [we’re] going to try to do it around that.”
Creator Christian Wallace would love to bring the story into a second season — especially the ever-evolving relationship between Tommy and Galino. "I would be excited to see Andy and Billy continue acting together because they’re just such an incredible duo — both obviously just great actors and so fun to watch," he tells TV Insider. "As far as Andy’s storyline, what I would hope to see is just what it looks like to have in the cartel a very savvy, smart businessman who happens to be in an illegal business, working alongside Tommy in this legitimate business, and both the rewards and the complications that could bring to both men. I think that would be a fascinating thing to watch play out."
And after Demi Moore's passionate monlogue in the finale (and THAT Golden Globes speech), he promises that, "if the show were to go forward, I think everyone involved would love to see more of Cami and more of Demi."
When is Landman season 2 coming out?
We're still waiting to hear whether Landman season 2 will be greenlit by Paramount, but if the series receives the go-ahead, they could start filming in 2025! Other Paramount+ TV shows like 1923 and Yellowstone have had two years between seasons in the past so we could have to wait until the fall of 2026 to see new episodes.
Who's in the Landman cast?
The cast for the first season of Landman includes Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris, Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone, James Jordan as Dale Bradley, Mark Collie as Walt Joeberg, Paulina Chávez as Ariana, Demi Moore as Cami Miller, Jon Hamm as Monty Miller, Andy Garcia as Gallino, and Michael Peña as Armando.
