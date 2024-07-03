The Conversation (1)
Make This Refreshing Lavender Lemonade Recipe For 4th of July Weekend
Jul 03, 2024
Maggie McCracken
Maggie McCracken
Maggie is a writer and editor currently based in Chicago. She writes about mindfulness, astrology, nutrition, self-development, and fitness, and has a background in yoga instruction.
Our go-to 4th of July drinks are usually a little out-there in terms of color and style... we see nothing wrong with embracing the colors of any holiday, so using red, white, and blue to create tasty concoctions is our first instinct. But if you're looking for a more subtle summer cocktail that's elegant enough to pair with any summer tablescape, we have an option for you too: This Lavender Lemonade is truly delicious, simple to make, and pretty enough to proudly serve at any summer gathering.
Brit + Co
Ingredients:Honey Lavender Simple Syrup
- 1/2 cup of water
- 1/2 cup of honey
- 1.5 Tbs of dried lavender
- 4 cups of ice
- 1/2 cup of fresh lemon juice
- 2 cups of water
- 3/4 cup of honey lavender simple syrup
- 6 oz of vodka or gin
Brit + Co
Directions:
For The Simple Syrup:
- In a small saucepan over medium heat, add the water and honey and stir until honey is dissolved. Add in the dried lavender and let the syrup begin to simmer (not boil). After simmering for 10 minutes, take the pan off the heat and let cool completely.
- Strain the syrup and store in an airtight container. The syrup will last about a week in the fridge.
For The Cocktail:
- Combine all ingredients together, and enjoy.
If you love this Lavender Lemonade recipe, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for more drink ideas like it! This post has been updated.
Food
Maggie McCracken
Maggie is a writer and editor currently based in Chicago. She writes about mindfulness, astrology, nutrition, self-development, and fitness, and has a background in yoga instruction.
Jul 03, 2024
Maggie McCracken
Maggie McCracken
Maggie is a writer and editor currently based in Chicago. She writes about mindfulness, astrology, nutrition, self-development, and fitness, and has a background in yoga instruction.
https://www.pinterest.com/maggieblogs/