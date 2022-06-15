15 Unique Lemonade Recipes That Will Be The Hit Of The Summer
Lemonade is a summer staple in all its different forms. Berry lemonade, lavender lemonade, sweet tea and lemonade... You can't go wrong incorporating lemons into any and every drink you can think of. If you've exhausted your usual lemonade lineup, then keep scrolling because we have some unique ideas to revive your love for this citrus fruit. These easy drink recipes are so good you might have to open up your own craft lemonade stand.
Pickle Lemonade
@biancae Wait for pickle lemonade 🤤 @wettacosmn #greenscreen#foryoupage#pickles#foodie♬ WFM - Realestk
Add lemons and pickles to your glasses, then fill with water and let steep. You can also add some pickle juice to a glass of lemonade you've already made. Easy-peasy lemon squeezy.
Chanh Muối (Vietnamese Salty Lemonade)
This lemonad-esque recipe is more than your average sip. It uses pickled lemons or limes, sparkling water, and just a bit of sugar to make something unbelievably good. Drinking this while basking in the summer sun is a must. (via Brit + Co)
Mujen Tokyo Lemonade
Ingredients
- 2oz Mujen Ai or 1.5oz Mujen Original
- 1oz Fresh Lemon Juice
- .75oz Simple Syrup (3 parts sugar 2 parts water)
- 3oz Soda Water
Instructions
- Build in glass, add all ingredients.
- Fill with ice & gently stir.
Courtesy of Mujen.
Very Berry Homemade Lemonade Recipe
This recipe takes "homemade lemonade" and runs with it. Mix simple syrup and lemon juice to create some DIY lemonade, and don't forget the strawberries and blackberries for a fruity twist. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Lemonade Pie
Have your lemonade, and eat it too! (via Brit + Co)
Spiked Glitter Raspberry Lemonade
Not only does this delicious lemonade recipe feature a glittery pink rim, which we love, but the fizz comes from a nice splash of champagne. (via Brit + Co)
Lemonade Iced Coffee
If your go-to summer drink is an Arnold Palmer, swap the sweet tea for cold brew. The full taste of the cold brew pairs nicely with the sharp lemonade and sweet syrup, but you can definitely adjust the ratios depending on what you think tastes the best. (via Brit + Co)
Spiked Strawberry Basil Lemonade Recipe
This drink is great for barbecues and picnics of all kinds because it tastes just as good without the vodka as it does with it. Leave it out for expecting mom and kiddos, or add a little extra for your girls' trip ;). (via Brit + Co)
Pink Watermelon Lemonade Slushies
These slushies are the perfect balance between a drink and a popsicle, and they also make for the perfect poolside treat. (via Half Baked Harvest)
1800 Coconut Ginger Mint Lemonade
Ingredients
- 2 oz 1800 Coconut Tequila
- 1 oz fresh lemon juice
- .5 oz simple syrup
- .25 oz homemade ginger juice*
- 3-4 piece of mint
- Soda water
Instructions
- In a highball glass, combine 1800 Coconut Tequila, fresh lemon juice, simply syrup and homemade ginger juice. Use a juicer to extract juice from fresh ginger
- Top with soda water and with mint.
Courtesy of 1800 Coconut Tequila.
Lavender Lemonade Popsicles
Lemon and lavender. Lavender and lemon. Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait. The only other ingredients needed for these popsicles are water and sugar, and while they require 6 hours to freeze, they only take 15 minutes to make. (via Salt & Lavender)
@t_rev_cooks#lemonadechallenge#drinkrecipe#lemonade#foodies#foodtok#recipetok#foodlovers#foodrecipes#yummyfood#delicious#viral#fyp#foodtiktok#tea♬ Toxic Pony - ALTÉGO & Britney Spears & Ginuwine
If there's one thing that's sure to catch our eye, it's color. Making this purple galaxy lemonade recipe is definitely on our summer bucket list.
Raspberry Lemonade Fizz
The key to making sure this lemonade recipe is full of flavor is the homemade raspberry syrup. After the syrup cools, mix it with lemonade concentrate and ginger ale for a recipe that no one will be able to get enough of. (via Culinary Hill)
Frozen Lemonade With Pineapple
If you love dole whip (a creamy pineapple dessert from Disney), then you'll love this treat. You'll also love that it only requires five ingredients. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Hibiscus Basil Lemonade
Ingredients
- 2 oz. Crystal Head Aurora
- 1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
- 1 oz. Hibiscus Syrup
- 3-4 Basil Leaves
- Club Soda
Instructions
- Add Crystal Head Aurora, fresh lemon juice, hibiscus syrup and basil leaves to a cocktail shaker and gently muddle.
- Add ice and shake vigorously.
- Strain into a Collins glass with ice and top with soda.
- Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel and basil leaves.
Courtesy of Crystal Head Aurora.
Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for more unique lemonade recipes!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Featured image via Anima Visual/Unsplash.
- With a Twist: 23 Infused Lemonades to Sip on this Summer - Brit + Co ›
- 18 Refreshing Lemonade Recipes and Cocktails to Whip Up This ... ›
- The 15 Best Boozy Lemonade Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- Homemade Lemonade Recipe — Berry-Infused Drink - Brit + Co ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!