Plan The Ultimate Quaint Retreat With These Cozy Winter Vacation Ideas
Back before everyone outside of the Scandinavian countries collectively learned about hygge, most of us spent our winters dreaming of sunshine, beaches, and suntans. While we can certainly get on board with all of the above, it's been a nice change of pace to start finally appreciating coziness in all its cold-weather glory. From snowy ski chalets to sips of spicy red wine in front of a cackling fireplace, these winter vacation ideas prove that there's no time like the early wintertime to really wrap yourself in something fuzzy and create a quaint, old-world ambience.
MyDatingAdvisor recently rounded up some of the coziest destinations in the US, and we were inspired to put together a winter wonderland vacay vision board. We've compiled some amazing small towns to visit, quaint Airbnbs to stay in, and our favorite cozy products to create a winter retreat that'll warm you to your toes. Make the world feel a little smaller (in a good way) with these cozy winter vacation ideas practically guaranteed to calm your senses and help clear your mind.
Where To Go: Cozy Vacation Destinations
Stockholm, Wisconsin
With a population of just 80 people, it doesn't get much tinier than Stockholm. Don't mistake the town for being desolate, though — it sits right on Lake Pepin, and enjoys frequent visits from boaters and bikers during the summer, and ice fishers, snow shoers, and other winter sport lovers during the winter. The tiny main street is dotted with picturesque shops and restaurants, and there are super cute antique shops, galleries, handmade furniture stores, and even a performing arts center in town.
Stanley, Idaho
If you're looking to get outside and adventure before retreating into a cozy, warm cabin before nightfall, Stanley is the place to go. There's plenty of cold-weather fun to be had, from navigating the Fishhook Creek Trail to riding horses at Mystic Saddle Ranch. The Boat Box Hot Springs are also nearby if you're in the mood to warm up a bit.
Ellicottville, New York
Ellicottville is one of those small towns where everything looks insanely picturesque. A common retreat for New Yorkers, it consists of a cute historic downtown surrounded by vast swaths of forests and mountains, including the Allegheny National Forest.
Mackinac Island, Michigan
Mackinac Island is situated right where the Great Lakes Huron and Michigan meet, and also right between the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and the main body of the state. This liminal location is no doubt part of what gives Mackinac such an other-worldly charm that has kept tourists coming here for decades. Sample the island's famous fudge or just spend your days perusing it snowy and historic downtown streets.
Where To Stay: Cozy Airbnbs + Accomodations
Tye Haus in Skykomish, Washington
How stunning is this A-frame cabin in the woods? We challenge you to come up with a winter vacation destination prettier than this.
Off-Grid Cabin in West Bolton, Vermont
If you're hoping to really rough it, look no further than this off-grid cabin perfect for getting away from it all.
Hygge House in Cable, Wisconsin
Yours truly, popping in here to say that I've personally stayed at the Hygge House, and it was the coziest New Year's Eve of my life. From the Anthro-inspired decor to the tiny house layout, this little hideaway is truly adorable.
Big Bear Quonset Lodge in Big Bear City, California
Talk about a cute little refuge from the outside world. This little Airbnb is sweet enough to put on a postcard.
What To Bring: Our Favorite Robes + Wares
Brooklinen Checkerboard Robe ($100, was $125)
We're still obsessed with anything checker print, so we'll be wrapping up in this next to a roaring fireplace.
UGG Scuff Sis Slippers ($100)
After you've made yourself a cup of hot chocolate, slip these silky-soft slippers onto your feet.
Limited-Edition Handmade Mug, by Franca NYC ($48)
That aforementioned hot chocolate? Sip it out of this artsy limited-edition mug.
Avaline The Essentials Trio ($72)
A nice glass of wine will make any chilly evening feel a little warmer... and a little cozier.
Victrola Eastwood Record Player ($99)
Ditch the screens for a weekend and bring a portable record player with you to get a taste of the good life. Your favorite vinyl is better than any TV show you're planning to watch, we promise.
