17 Cute & Convenient Carry-On Bags For Your Holiday Travels
The holiday crowds will likely be back this year — which means having a functional (and fashionable, we'd argue) weekender or carry-on bag is a must. After all, the more polished and put-together your bag makes you feel, the less flustered you'll be at the airport or on the road. Handy pockets and clever features don't hurt, either. This year, whether you're traveling for fun, to family, or both, make sure you have one of these stylish carry-ons in tow.
Pixie Mood Riley Weekender ($125)
Thanks to a spacious and sustainable design, this vegan bag is a beautiful option for a weekend trip or extra carry-on.
Target Soft Weekender Bag ($40)
A pretty satin-like sheen makes this simple weekender something special.
Paravel Aviator Carry-On ($295)
Paravel's classic designs means their reasonably-priced luggage looks beyond luxe, just like their signature travel bags.
Amazon Travel Duffel Bag ($25)
Thanks to thousands of raved reviews, you don't have to stress about ordering this duffel for a last-minute trip.
Cuyana Triple Zipper Overnight ($265)
Whether you're traveling for work or for pleasure, this classic bag will keep you thoroughly organized and be an investment for years to come.
Loeffler Randall Aidy Bloom Floral Duffle Bag ($295)
This is the cutest weekender we've ever seen — and it even has a precious baby bag to match, if you're traveling with the new family.
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Nylon Tote ($190)
I'm always impressed by how much my Le Pilage can fit inside it, and by the fact that it still looks brand new after years of use. There's a weekender style, too.
kensie Alma Hardside Spinner Luggage ($75)
A glamorous metallic suitcase will have you feeling like a total jetsetter (at an even more fabulous price).
Away The Weekender ($215)
Of course, everyones' favorite luggage brand also has an equally appealing and smartly designed weekender bag. Note the pockets!
Madewell The Essential Overnight Bag ($258)
Leather weekenders can cost a fortune, but Madewell does it again with this affordable and beautiful leather carry-all.
Target Olivia Weekender Bag ($45)
Embrace the cottagecore lifestyle on your next weekend in the country — wherever you're heading, this bag will help bring the laid-back lifestyle with you.
Béis Travel Travel Tote ($98)
A roomy design, laptop sleeve, and separated shoe compartment combine for the ideal travel tote for all your weekend trips.
Calpak Hue Carry-On Luggage with Hardshell Pocket($225)
If the lack of a convenient front pocket has ever deterred you from owning an otherwise-appealing hardshell suitcase, your problem has officially been solved.
Italic Weekender Nylon Duffel Bag ($200)
Italic recently made their entire marketplace available without a membership, which means this designer-quality bag can now be yours, without the designer price.
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag ($230)
Fit everything you need in Dagne Dover's signature Neoprene bag with all kinds of ingenious organizational options (hello, handy iPhone pocket).
BAGGU Cloud Travel Tote Bag ($78)
If you tend to throw everything in a bag and go, at least this oversized tote has a handy pocket to keep your travel essentials organized in one place — plus a bright print to ensure it's never misplaced.
Herschel Supply Co. Bamfield Heavyweight Canvas Tote Bag ($90)
Use a durable classic canvas bag as your next road trip carry-all, or anytime you have a heavy load.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others and earn commissions, but we always offer genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.