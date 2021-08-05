Take A Virtual Vacation To The Most Beautiful Hotels Around The World
If there's one thing we love about traveling, it's staying in a beautiful hotel. If you're looking for some inspiration for your travel dream board, look no further than these Instagram-approved stays, both in the US and around the world. Whether you love artsy decor or jaw-dropping scenery, we've got the prettiest picks for you!
The Most Beautiful Hotels In The USA
Proper Hotels — Downtown LA, Austin, Santa Monica, San Francisco
Vacay the proper way with these beautiful hotels. With their modern luxury and bold interior design, Proper Hotels are the perfect respites for creatives and modern globetrotters.
The Hoxton — Williamsburg, Portland, Chicago, LA
The Hoxton is inspired by the diversity and unique details you'll find in each city. They take every creative chance they get, turning empty garages, old buildings, and more into their stunning hotels.
The Goodtime Hotel — Miami
Consider this hotel to be your universal passport to a good time. At the Goodtime, they're intent on creating emotional good with a collection of curated experiences throughout the space. Plus, the seven-story building takes up an entire city block!
Casa Faena — Miami
Equal parts relaxing and rejuvenating, Casa Faena sits in the middle of the colorful and engaging Faena District in Miami Beach. This elegant stay blends Art Deco style with colonial Mediterranean details, and serves as a throwback to 1900s Spanish design.
The Sands — Indian Wells
Moroccan-inspired influence and mid-century design make The Sands exotic and luxurious. Plus, it was designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, one of Architectural Digest's Top 100 designers in the world.
TOURISTS — Berkshires
If you're looking for somewhere that's both chill and adventurous, TOURISTS is the hotel for you. The Airport Rooms restaurant and cocktail lounge offers food and drinks inspired by the Berkshires that we know you'll love.
Beautiful Hotels Around The World
The Calile Hotel — Australia
The Calile is designed for people who know exactly what they want, and who don't plan on settling for an average vacation. With rooms that look *and* feel good, this beautiful hotel is the perfect stay for any adventurer.
Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel — Ibiza
The Paradiso Ibiza is way more than just a hotel. It's got an art gallery and a tattoo studio, plus a pastel pink and art deco design inspired by Ocean Drive in Miami. You can also stay in the Zero Suite for free, but beware if you're shy — the walls are made of glass!
Le Sirenuse — Italy
If you're looking for some laid-back but fun activities, you should know that Le Sirenuse's weekly roster includes wine tastings, early morning pilates, and more. When John Steinbeck visited in 1953, he wrote that this Italian destination "isn't quite real when you are there and becomes beckoningly real after you have gone."
La Bastide de Gordes — France
Experience the charm of this former stately home. Gordes is ranked alongside some of the most beautiful villages in France, and La Bastide is designed to help you immerse yourself in the beauty around you.
La Residencia — Mallorca
La Residencia is one of the most intimate hotels in Mallorca, with twin manor houses and a spa situated within beautiful gardens. But don't mistakenly think there will be nothing to do: You can take an art class, go for a hike, or enjoy a Mallorcan feast with a view.
Locke Hotels — UK, Ireland, Germany
Beautiful, comfortable, and expressive, Locke Hotels offer more space than your average lodging and more style than a serviced apartment. You can rest, eat, and relax with everything you need to live, not just sleep.
Amanjena Resort — Morocco
This Moroccan pick is inspired by the rosy buildings of old Marrakech. Courtyards, fountains, and pavilions await you at this beautiful hotel.
Cuixmala — Mexico
Stay in one of the most luxurious places in the world, where boundaries between you and nature disappear. This eco-friendly resort loves catering to guests who appreciate the unique.
The Fullerton — Singapore
This neoclassical landmark was built in 1928, and was gazetted as a National Monument in 2015. Once home to the Singapore Club, the Fullerton allows you to take your pick from one of the 400 rooms available at this heritage hotel.
The Shilla — South Korea
The Shilla combines traditional Korean aesthetics with modern, sleek design for a stay that represents the elegance and beauty of Korea.
What do you think makes a beautiful hotel? Follow us on Pinterest for more travel inspo and check out our podcast episode with the Points Guy Brian Kelly for more travel tips and tricks.
Featured image via Toa Heftiba/Unsplash
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!