19 Road Trip Essentials For All Your Summer Adventures
Summer road trips are — and we really don't think we're exaggerating here — iconic. That's especially true this year as we embrace the dual pleasures of getting the heck out of our apartments and reuniting with friends near and far. To help get you on your way, stock up on these 16 essentials that make everything easier, more comfortable, and more entertaining on your summer travels.
To Listen To…
Teach Me Something New (Free)
If you'll allow us to toot our own horn for a moment, a road trip seems like a perfect time to learn from our founder, Brit Morin, and her cadre of inspirational experts.
Comments By Celebs (Free)
Not that you need permission to indulge your celeb obsession, but let us just ask, what better time than vacation to catch up on the juicy and hilarious Comments By Celebs podcast?
Nomadland by Jessica Bruder ($7)
You're on a road trip, not living on the road, but still, what better excuse to pour through the true story that inspired this year's Best Picture winner at the Oscars?
Detrainsition Baby by Torey Peters ($7)
There are a lot of ways to build a family, as Reese (a trans woman), Ames (her detransitioned ex), and Katrina (Ames' boss and lover), find out.
Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner ($7)
Michelle Zauner's memoir, which she reads herself, is the story of growing up Asian-American and how her identity not just intersects, but is shaped by grief, food, and love.
To Wear…
All Day Sweatpant ($54, as $88)
These sweats are both cozy and lightweight, so they work in your chilly car and when you emerge into the summer temps.
Allbirds Women's Tree Runners ($95)
Breathable, comfy sneaks are a must-have for hours and hours behind the wheel. Toss this pair in the wash after you inevitably spill at least some of your lunch on your feet (just us?).
Phenomenally Soft Crewneck Sweatshirt ($59)
You may be on vacation, but that's no excuse for forgetting what a star you are.
Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid-Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 55 ($11)
Reminder: You can easily get sunburnt in the car, and, no, that's not only true if you drive with the top down. This non-irritating SPF 55 formula is one of our favorite protectors.
Hatcher Sunglasses ($95)
Universally flattering tortoiseshell aviators add style to even your schumpliest road-trip outfits.
To Snack On The Road...
Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Jerky ($6)
Pack up some healthier snacks like this gluten-free, grass-fed beef jerky with a crushed red pepper kick.
SkinnyDipped Almonds ($25/5 variety pack)
For when you inevitably have a sweet tooth along your journey, make a pitstop for one of these low-sugar snacks.
DIY Road Trip Snacks
We rounded up healthy snacks you can make before you hit the road, like these not-so-guilty-pleasure PB&J snack bars. Tucked inside are ingredients like natural peanut butter, dates, dried fruit, oats, and chia seeds.
To Make Everything Easier…
Car Cup Holder Phone Mount ($15, was $20)
Turn your cup holder into a phone stand so you can easily charge it, check directions, and play your favorite bops.
Zmoon Car Fan ($24)
Finicky air conditioner? Clip one of these portable fans anywhere in the car to give yourself and your passengers a break from the heat.
Stasher Clear Silicone Reusable Storage Bags ($10-$22)
Whatever your snack of choice, ditch the plastic storage bags in favor of reusable, silicone versions.
Emergency Roadside Kit with Travel Bag ($30)
You never know when you'll have a semi-emergency, so it's best to be prepared for when the inevitable punctured tire or need for first aid strikes.
Wagan Portable Electric Cooler/Warmer ($70)
This compact container boasts dual cooling and warming functions, and with a built-in strap, it's not nearly as clumsy to carry as most coolers.
Da by Car Sun Visor Organizer Auto Interior Accessories Pocket Organizer ($14)
Avoid fumbling for your wallet at every gas station or your sunnies upon immediate weather change by clipping this handy organizer onto your sun visor.
