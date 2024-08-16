After Searching For The Perfect Lip Liner For Years, Here Are My 8 Faves
Lip liner is one of my favorite products to use in my makeup routine. It helps to pull my whole makeup look together by defining my lips, and making them pop! I've spent years looking, researching, and trying countless options to find the bestlip liner that meets all of my requirements. My criteria? I want it to be a good shade, long-lasting, and have a good texture/thickness.
I've tried and tested so many different products over the years, and can say that I've found ones I like — and don't like. These 8 liners are even loved by your fave celebrities — like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber — so we know that you'll love them just as much as we do!
Amazon
Nyx Lip Liner
This lipliner is so good that even Hailey Bieber uses it. I originally found it, because she used it in a makeup tutorial that she posted — using shade Peekaboo and Truffle (both of which I have). I use a combination of the two daily, and always make sure to have a spare in my handbag. They're incredibly long lasting, and last through any meal I eat, and they're only $4, so it makes it easy to stock up on multiple!
Amazon
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Liner
The ever-loved Charlotte Tilbury liner in Pillow Talk has to be one of the most popular liners, ever. Anytime I did research on liners, this one always popped up as the most popular, so I had to try it to see if it was worth the hype — and it definitely was. It's such a good nude color that also lasts all day. Will always be a ride or die Charlotte Tilbury lover!
Nordstrom
Laura Mercier Lip Liner
I originally started using this liner as a replacement for my Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk — because it's often sold out — and honestly it's so close of a comparison. The color match, texture, and just about everything is almost identical. Now, I'll often grab this one instead of my "pillow talk" liner, because I love it so much.
Ulta
Kat Von D Lip Liner
I truly believe Kat Von D Makeup is slept on, because so many of the products are so good! They're thick, high quality, and have a good color range. This one, specifically, is my favorite of her products because the color is just so good! It's a bit pricier than our other liners, but it's 100% worth the splurge.
Amazon
Revlon Lip Liner
The "color stay" lipliner is another beloved liner among beauty lovers! It's a fave of mine, because it comes with a built-in sharpener that makes it so easy to throw in your makeup bag, and take with you on-the-go. It's also only $6 — what a bargain!
Amazon
Mac Lip Liner
I've been using Mac's lip liners for years — specifically the color "whirl" because Kylie Jenner had talked about how this was her perfect pink-nude color! I tried it out, ended up loving it, and it's been a go-to in my makeup bag ever since. It lasts a long time, has a good thickness, and you will almost never run out. This thing will last you such a long time.
Amazon
Maybelline Super Stay Lip Liner
Boasting over 30,000 Amazon reviews, this lip liner is definitely a top fave for a lot of people. The texture of this lipliner is so creamy, and the perfect amount of thickness. It also has super-stay powers that make it stick on your lips throughout all your meals. You just need a light coat, and you're good to go!!
Thrive Causmetics
Thrive Causmetics Lip Liner
Thrive is one of my favorite brands, because they're a vegan, all-natural brand that uses really safe and paraben-free ingredients. I have this lip liner in the shade above, and it's the perfect pinky-red shade for my skin tone. I also find it to be very long-lasting, and lasts throughout the day. Such a good pick! Grab this liner if you want something vegan and natural, while also having good color and longevity.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Thrive Causmetics
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.