Netflix has announced that a Little House on the Prairie reboot is coming to the streamer, so grab your sundresses because Cottagecore 3.0 is absolutely on its way. And showrunner and executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine (who worked on The Vampire Diaries) can't wait for you to see the new adaptation.

"I fell deeply in love with these books when I was 5 years old,” she told Tudum. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new audience.”

Here's everything we know about the Little House On The Prairie reboot, coming to Netflix soon!

Netflix's 'Little House on the Prairie' will bring "hope and optimism" to viewers. The Little House on the Prairie reboot will serve as a "reimagining" of the books, according to Tudum, which immediately makes me think of the differences between Netflix's Anne With an E, which was a grittier approach to L.M. Montgomery's novel than CBC's Anne of Green Gables from the 1980s. “Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story,” Netflix's Drama Series vice president Jinny Howe says in an interview with Tudum. “Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic.”

But fans of the original series have mixed feelings. Deadline first announced news of the Little House reboot on January 29, which was met with QUITE a stir on social media. "Get out!!! Best news today!" one Instagram user commented on Deadline's post, while another said, "This does not need a reboot. It was an AMAZING show!!" And fans aren't the only ones with opinions. Dean Butler, who played Laura's (Melissa Gilbert) onscreen husband Almonzo, told ReMIND that while “there have been so many different announcements about reboots or re-imaginings," the new Little House on the Prairie "had a different feel to it. This felt like this was really real.” “One of the first feelings, in all honesty, is probably, well, ‘If this works, are they going to forget about what we did all those years ago?'" he continues. “And then the next thought is, ‘It’s going to be very difficult to create something that touches people’s hearts in the way that the original did.'" He continues that Michael Landon, who was both actor and creator Michael Landon had a “certain specific kind of touching, personal, intimate storytelling about the human condition.” And while times have changed, "if this adaptation of Little House can meet the expectation of this more current audience and bring along a few of those who have loved it, it’s going to be very successful.”

Actress Alison Arngrim (who played Nellie Oleson) promises the new show will stay closer to the books than the original series. “So concerns that they’re going to run amok away from the books and make it into something weird, not happening,” she told Remind. And after former Fox News host Megyn Kelly tweeted, "Netflix, if you woke-ify ‘Little House on the Prairie’ I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project,” Melissa Gilbert recommended Megyn watch the show again. "TV doesn’t get too much more ‘woke’ than we did," Melissa Gilbert said a statement. "We tackled: racism, addiction, nativism, antisemitism, misogyny, rape, spousal abuse and every other ‘woke ‘ topic you can think of. Thank you very much.”

What do you think about the Netflix Little House on the Prairie reboot? I don't think anything can get grittier than that "Sylvia" episode...IYKYK. Here are The Best New TV Shows On Netflix In February to hold you over!