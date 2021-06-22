17 Playful Pillows To Switch Up Your Home Decor For Summer
Cute throw pillows are the ultimate interior design hack: They have the power to make affordable furniture look a touch more expensive, transform a room's entire style, or decorate your home for a seasonal theme — like summer! If there was ever a summer to celebrate, it's this one, and if you're planning on inviting guests over, a few interior updates might be in order. Start small by picking out a few fun pillows to rotate into your seating areas and bedrooms, and you can even add some DIY details. There's plenty of unique styles on the market right now, from playful shapes to bright embroidery, and we've curated the best options for complementing neutral decor or embracing a bold new color palette. No matter what you gravitate towards for your summer decorating, just remember, you can never have too many cute throw pillows to choose from!
Urban Renewal Reclaimed Denim Throw Pillow ($69)
Not only are each of these throws made from vintage jeans and totally unique, but they're super cute too.
Etsy Velvet Cushion Set of 3 ($144)
Fun shapes add a whole new layer of interest to your bedding or furniture. These hand-crafted velvet pillows will take center stage in any room.
Society6 Sun & Rainbow Pillow ($30)
Obsessed with mid-century modern design? This geo print will pair perfectly with your existing pieces.
Urban Outfitters Checkerboard Pillow ($49)
A neutral interior color palette is clean and calming—but let's be honest, it can sometimes get a little boring. These cotton-weave checkerboard pillows still fits the color scheme, while adding some personality and pizazz.
World Market Ombre Embroidered Throw Pillow ($35)
Throw pillows are a great way to add a pop of color to your home, but that doesn't mean it needs to be a bold color or a loud print. Instead, this wavy, textured design creates a subtle statement.
Amazon Flower Pillow ($22)
Cutesy pillows are no longer reserved for childhood bedrooms; after spending so much time at home, there's room to have a little fun with your decor via these adorable flower power cushions.
DKNY Looped Pillow ($50)
Boucle furniture is gorgeous, but pricey. Get the same look with a far more affordable, but just as chic, boucle pillow.
Wayfair Imani Round Pillow ($32)
Try adding a round pillow into the mix to add dimension to your existing stack and soften up your space.
Etsy Seashell Pillow ($22+)
Shell pillows and accessories are a micro interior design trend we can't get enough of right now. Unless you're decorating a beach house, mix one in with a few other shapes so things don't get too kitschy.
Etsy Sherpa Cushions ($129)
This designer-inspired three-piece set from Etsy takes the guesswork out of mismatching uniquely shaped pillows.
Urban Outfitters Mushroom Tufted Throw Pillow ($49)
How cute is this three-in-one pillow? Despite a fun design, the size makes it easy to add to it your existing bedspread, as it's meant to stand out rather than fit in.
Opalhouse Black and White Boho Collection ($95)
Leave it to Target to create the perfect collection of boho chic pillows, already paired together for your interior decorating bliss.
Anthropologie Spiral Pillow ($118)
You can spruce up your outdoor space this summer just as easily with a few new throw pillows, too, like these colorful, woven styles.
Wayfair Mistana Cadence Pillow ($54)
Skip the cheesy seasonal prints this summer and opt for this neutral cotton pillow with colorful pom accents instead.
Amazon Knot Pillow ($31)
If you're looking for a true statement pillow, look no further than these stunning knot pillows, which are sure to spark a conversation amongst your guests.
Society6 Electric Waves Throw Pillow ($21)
To really spice things up this summer, toss a bright, retro printed pillow into your home and let the good times finally begin.
Urban Outfitters Round Pintuck Pillow ($39)
Stack these colorful and versatile pillows as floor seating or pull one or two to brighten your bed or sofa.
