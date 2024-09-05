Here's Your First Look At Laura Dern & Liam Hemsworth's Sweeping Romance Movie 'Lonely Planet'
Writers, readers, and TV show lovers dream of escaping into a story of their own, and in Netflix's newest rom-com, one writer gets that chance! In Lonely Planet, Laura Dern stars as Katherine, who travels to Morocco when she starts suffering a serious case of writer's block. But Katherine gets more than she bargained for when she falls in love (with both Morocco and a very handsome man). Labor Day weekend might be over, but our European travels are just beginning. Here's everything you need to know about the new romantic movie!
What is Lonely Planet about?
Lonely Planet Plot
When reclusive novelist Katherine travels to Morocco for a writer's retreat, she hopes the beautiful setting will get rid of her writer's block. Or at the very least, inspire some creativity. While taking part in the retreat, a new friendship with a young man turns into a relationship that changes everything. This new romance movie feels like Argylle meets Eat, Pray, Love and I can't wait to watch it over and over (and maybe use it as inspo for my own solo travels).
“Katherine has spent her life dedicated to narrative and therefore [hasn’t spent] much time looking at deep truth within,” Laura Dern said in an interview with Netflix. “She is at a turning point in her life where she is looking for a softening and deeper understanding, and she finds it in a love story.”
Where can I watch Lonely Planet?
Lonely Planet Release Date
Lonely Planet drops on Netflix October 11, 2024. Read up on our other most-anticipated fall movies!
Who's in the cast of Lonely Planet?
Lonely Planet Cast
The cast of Lonely Planet features Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers, Younès Boucif, Adriano Giannini, and Rachida Brakni. And they loved working together!
“Sharing scenes with Laura Dern was an absolute privilege,” Chris Hemsworth told Netflix. “She has this remarkable talent for drawing you in, making every moment feel intimate and real.”
“Liam was pure magic,” Laura added. “He became not only a buddy and a confidant through our Moroccan adventure, but our shared longing [for] honesty and intimacy in all relationships was very moving to me. We were very aligned, so getting to tell this story together meant the world ... and he is friggin’ hilarious, so I laughed the entire time.”
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!