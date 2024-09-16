See A Very Handsome (And Moody) Liam Hemsworth In The 'Lonely Planet' Trailer
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I'm speaking from firsthand experience when I say writing retreats are the ultimate form of R&R. Sleeping, exploring a place you've never been, and trying new foods help you feel more in touch with yourself, and in turn, more in touch with your creativity. Every single time, I've come away feeling more like myself than I did in the beginning. And in Laura Dern's new romance movie Lonely Planet, she's getting in touch with her writing, herself, and Liam Hemsworth's Owen.
Laura plays Katherine, a writer who hopes a trip to Morocco will dissolve her writer's block and allow her to finish her book. When she meets Owen, who's attending the retreat with his girlfriend, their hesitant friendship turns into a passionate love affair that reminds Katherine what it feels like to really be alive. And the new Lonely Planet trailer totally has me dreaming about my own trip to Morocco!
Laura Dern falls in love twice in the Lonely Planet trailer: once with Morocco and once with Liam Hemsworth. And TBH, both are totally relatable. But while Owen feels constantly put down and misunderstood by his girlfriend, Katherine seems to be carrying some secrets of her own. And it looks like their friendship (and a steamy poolside makeout sesh) are going to help Katherine break down some of her walls.
We love soaking up the chilly fall vibes, but this is going to be the perfect movie for when you're missing summer just a little bit. If anything's going to give Katherine a major break through, it's the bright and colorful streets of Morocco. It's just so good for the soul!
Lonely Planet stars Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers, Younès Boucif, Adriano Giannini, and Rachida Brakni. Watch it when it hits Netflix October 11! See the other October Movies That'll Get You In The Mood For Halloween.
Lead image via Netflix/YouTube
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!