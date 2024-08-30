6 Things To Watch For A Chill Labor Day Weekend
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It's time for the weekend watch! When it comes to a long weekend, a few activities are always a good idea: delicious homemade food (hello mac & cheese!), grabbing a latte from your favorite coffee shop (or whipping up a delicious DIY Starbucks recipe yourself), and catching up on all the TV shows you've fallen behind on before heading back to work.
That's why Labor Day weekend 2024, which is observed through September 2, is the perfect time to kick back and relax. Whether you want to escape into your favorite comfort movie or you missed your favorite series' return, we found all the best titles to keep you busy this weekend — without the stress, of course. Without further ado, here are 3 comfort watches, 2 new TV shows, and 1 series you can catch up on this weekend.
Comfort Watches
Warner Bros. Television
Gilmore Girls — Stream on Netflix
This comfort show is the ultimate escape, and if you're more than ready to pack up your swimsuits and shower your home in Target fall decor, this show will totally get you in the mood for all the fun things coming post-Labor Day weekend. But aside from all of the autumn of it all, everything about Gilmore Girls makes it the perfect comfort watch. The heart of the show is family and community, and honestly even coming-of-age in a safe space. There's nothing that will put you more at ease!
The CW/Warner Bros Television
The Vampire Diaries — Stream on Peacock
I consider The Vampire Diaries the perfect September TV show because it gives me the same feeling the first crisp early-fall morning provides, or the same thrill as lighting an apple candle and listening to the acoustic version of Taylor Swift's "State of Grace" (both of which I do every September 1). And with a slew of leather jackets, long sleeve Henley tees, and jeans, the show has just enough layering to make you crave some fall basics.
Neal Preston/Paramount Pictures
Elizabethtown — Stream on PlutoTV
If you haven't seen this film before, get ready because it's about to become one of your all-time comfort movies (or at least, that's what happened when I watched it for the first time). It offers a lot of the same joy Gilmore Girls does because, partly because it centers family relationships and small town living, but because the story features plane rides, road trips, and crashing a wedding, it caters to that last little bit of summer adventure we all have when Labor Day weekend rolls around.
New Series
Eric McCandless/Disney
Only Murders in the Building — Stream on Hulu
Only Murders in the Building season 4 might only have one episode so far, but in the event you haven't been able to watch it, there is no time like the present. This episode finally brings us back to Mabel, Charles, and Oliver, but since it is only one episode, it'll leave you wanting more before the credits even roll. Plus, if you save it for Labor Day itself, you can watch episode two when it premieres the next day!
Netflix
Emily in Paris — Stream on Netflix
We might have to wait until September 12 for Emily in Paris season 4 part 2, but all five episodes of part 1 are available on Netflix now. And in my opinion, this is the best season since the first! By this point, we are well acquainted with Emily, Gabriel, and all the other memorable characters, and the writing is so good that you could binge all five episodes in one night. You can also watch one episode a day to stretch it out ;).
New TV Shows To Catch Up On
Nick Strasburg/HBO
Industry — Stream on Max
Labor Day weekend presents the perfect opportunity to watch any shows you're behind on, and our team can't stop talking about Industry season 3. I never knew banking could be so dramatic, but Industry is simply the only series that fills the void left behind by Succession and Euphoria. Episode 4 premieres on September 1, which means we're already halfway through the season. And I'm cancelling all my plans to curl up and catch up.
