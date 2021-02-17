90s Makeup Looks To Try During Mercury Retrograde
Mercury retrograde has been in full gear since January 30th and will last until February 21st in airy Aquarius. During this time, we'll be looking to the past to help inspire our dreams and goals. Therefore, it's essential for us all to go back in time to the 90s and evoke our favorite makeup looks. This will inspire and help us to live our best life through the intensity of the planetary moonwalk. We've curated popular 90s styles and aligned them with the zodiac sign that can benefit the most from the cosmic makeover. Cue the montage, play a Spice Girls album, put on your favorite flannel shirt, and let's get started.
Aries - Glossy Red Lips
Aries are known for their impulsive and direct words, which is why they'll like a glossy red lip gloss to go along with their fiery words. It will accentuate their zesty and spicy sentiments that are uncontrollably pouring out of their mouths during the retrograde.
Taurus - Spider Lashes
There is a lot of change that's in the works for the Bull, all of which they may not see coming. Taurus needs to keep their eyes open and aware of everything happening behind the scenes to ensure they can swiftly move ahead into growth.
Gemini - Overlined Lips
Over lining one's lips is a beauty look from the 90s that's making a big comeback, which is why trend setter Gemini will be the first to try it out during Mercury retrograde. It'll keep this Mercurial sign out of trouble and away from gossip.
Cancer - Pastel Nail Polish
Candy colored nails defined the 90s, as it allowed every teen to indulge their beauty with a nostalgic throwback to their childhood. This array of cotton candy shades will do the same for Cancer during the Mercurial moonwalk. It'll help them reminisce about their youth.
Leo - Bright Eyeshadow
Leos love to make a bold beauty statement. The neon colors in this eyeshadow palette will let their presence be known and remind their squad that they're around (just in case they aren't being given enough attention by their besties over the next few weeks).
Virgo - Metallic Lip Glaze
Speaking your mind will be hard over the next few weeks, which is why you'll need to provoke and stimulate your lips to discuss matters in clearly and concisely. Metallic lipgloss will totally help you find the right words to say during these trying times.
Libra - Body Glitter
Libra will have a hard time getting creative during this Mercurial backspin. Therefore, they should indulge their artistry in a new way — by adding body glitter to their look. They'll be able to glow up and inspire themselves to achieve greatness in no time.
Scorpio - Dark Red Nail Polish
Back in the day, Chanel's "Vamp" was the "it" color. It's since been removed from their lineup of nail polishes; however, the iconic dark red remains a cult favorite with scenesters. The hue will also lift Scorpio's deep and brooding sentiments during Mercury's current moonwalk.
Sagittarius - Face Jewels/Rhinestones
Using gems and jewels to make a statement isn't something new for the over-the-top Sagittarius. They love wearing creative and unique makeup. Adorning their faces with crystals (particularly around their eyes) will soften up their wording and delivery when sharing their philosophical views with others.
Capricorn - Square Shape Nails
Before cone nails became popular, the square shape ruled the beauty scene. This classic throwback look will give Capricorn the confidence they need to assert their power into activities and crush their passion projects. They'll be able to win at every endeavor they take on.
Aquarius - Brown Lipstick
This controversial 90s hue revolutionized a generation's lipstick game, which is what Aquarius aspires to do. Wearing the rich lipstick will motivate the fearless water-bearer to seek change within themselves and help to transform the world with their innate knowledge by openly discussing taboo topics.
Pisces - Smokey Eyeliner
They say that the eyes are the windows to Pisces soul, as they allow others to see their sentiments (which they rarely share). A smokey eyeliner will bring their feels out in the open, without speaking any words and through intuitive understanding of their needs.
Check out Lisa Stardust's new book Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating this cosmic rite of passage and follow us on Pinterest for more beauty advice!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Bella Hadid's Weird Makeup Hack Is Actually Genius - Brit + Co ›
- 9 Essential Makeup Brushes (+ How to Use 'em!) - Brit + Co ›
- Base Makeup: 4 Steps to Getting a Flawless Face - Brit + Co ›
- How to Know When It's Time to Kiss Your Makeup Brushes Goodbye ... ›
- Makeup 101: Your Crash Course on the Essentials + How to Use ... ›
- makeup - Brit + Co ›