Madelyn Cline Just Got Emotional About 'Outer Banks' Ending: "In Shambles"

We're all heartbroken that Outer Banks is ending (but I don't think I'll ever be more heartbroken than I was over JJ's death come ON). The show has been a comfort, and an escape, and JJ and Kiara is one of my favorite couples in recent TV. But it looks like no one is as sad as the OBX cast! Madelyn Cline just posted an emotional TikTok about Outer Banks season 5 and, honestly, it's enough to get me to shed a tear.

#help ♬ ingydar - Adrianne Lenker @madelynclineagain Emotional this morning sorry! #obx Madelyn Cline posted a TikTok on May 18 ahead of filming the final season of Netflix's hit show Outer Banks, and even though the cameras haven't started rolling, she's already feeling emotional. "Annoying I'm rlly sorry but last season of OBX is about to start filming and I have so many feelings about it but mostly I just feel so grateful," she says in the on-screen text. "We're so excited to go back one last time. I love y'all. Thank you." She also continued in the caption, "Emotional this morning sorry!"

And Madelyn isn't the only Outer Banks cast member feeling it! "We will be in shambles on the last day," Madison Bailey (who plays Kiara) said in a comment. "Let’s wait til then 🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😭." To which Madelyn replies, "I'm already in shambles." Me too girl! "Oh I’m gonna miss watching my silly little boat show," one user commented, while another said, "I just want to give you a big hug." The show, which premiered in April of 2020, was the perfect adventure. Romance, friendship, hidden treasure — Outer Banks truly had it all! And the summer setting was the ultimate way to escape real life and pretend we were all on vacation together. Even though we're saying goodbye to these characters, as Madelyn promises in a comment, "Kook princess never dies."

