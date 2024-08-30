I Scrolled Madewell’s 300+ Fall Arrivals – 12 Pieces I’m Swooning Over
Madewell's latest drop is totally fall-worthy. From warm layers to chic leather accessories, they've got the luxe look on-lock. With over 300 new arrivals, I can't help myself from scroll-shopping. These 12 pieces stand out for their ability to wear well with practically anything, all while still retaining the classic Madewell flair we all know and love. Shop my faves below!
Madewell
Cashmere Button-Front Cardigan Sweater
This chocolate brown color is perfect for cuddling up this cozy season. You can wear it a multitude of ways – by itself, layered over a white tank, or under a heftier jacket once the weather really cools down.
Madewell
Ruched High-Low Midi Dress in Polka Dot
I love the unique ruching pattern on this midi dress. It cinches in your figure when you wear it, plus it plays well with the dainty polka dot pattern! This style also flaunts a fun open back detail that ties with an adorable bow.
Madewell
Relaxed Button-Up Shirt
This cropped denim shirt is packed with classic details, from the collar to the front pocket. This medium wash is a great hue to have in your closet, since it can coordinate with white jeans, black jeans, and dark wash jeans alike.
Madewell
Plus Slouchy Straight Pants in Drapey Twill
The soft material these pants are made of give a "refined, cool vibe" according to Madewell. They're super comfortable on, but still have some polished details to dress up your look a little bit. The waist secures with a seamless zipper-clasp combo, plus there's some nice pleating along the legs.
Madewell
The April Ballet Flat
If you haven't snagged a pair of ballet flats by now, here's your chance! These brown flats boast the ultimate color for fall dressing. And you just can't deny how cute those little bows are. The April Ballet Flat is also shoppable in 3 more neutral colors, like black, navy, and tan.
Madewell
Rugby Polo Tee
There's something about polo stripes that'll get me every time. Since fall is back-to-school season, this preppy pattern is a perfect fit with your go-to jeans and sneakers. The relaxed silhouette of this shirt makes it an easy everyday wear!
Madewell
The Essential Bucket Tote
It's truly no surprise that this is a best-selling bag at Madewell. It's very sleek on the outside, and even more streamlined on the inside, being able to handle all of your on-the-go necessities. It's crafted from durable 100% leather, so it's going to last you years and years.
Madewell
The Justine Ankle Boot
It's boot season, baby. These luxe-looking leather ankle boots sport a low-profile heel and pointy toes for a smooth, sculpted effect. They zip on and off super easily so you can get to steppin' in no time. These also come in black or brown suede!
Madewell
Square-Neck Vest in Drapey Twill
Vest tops are the key to looking put-together without a ton of effort. This style in particular makes it easy with a playful neckline, big buttons, and front pockets. Not to mention, this deep mossy green color is so beautiful for the fall season!
Madewell
Denim V-Neck Midi Dress in Handlon Wash
I will never not love a denim dress. This one comes in a midi length with a no-fuss v-neckline and a series of gold buttons down the front. The vertical seaming helps shape your figure to inspire the utmost confidence!
Madewell
Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
I love finding tops that give a polished air to my outfits without being entirely uncomfortable, and this one is a total pro at that. With a loose-fitting shape and a light cotton material, this shirt sits on the bod just right. Plus, it has some vented detailing to promote additional airflow in warmer moments.
Madewell
The Nettie Heeled Mary Jane
Metallic shoes are downright amazing. You just pop 'em on, and your ensemble is instantly boosted with eye-catching factor. The double straps on these Mary Janes add to their classic appeal, plus you get a lil' height support with the 1.75-inch block heel.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.