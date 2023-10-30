We Found Taylor Swift's *Exact* Leather Blazer That You Can Shop Right Now
Taylor Swift, queen of re-releases and cardigans, is setting her sights on becoming the unofficial fall fashion icon. After conquering preppy style last week, Taylor was spotted channeling deep fall in NYC's West Village this weekend. She added a leather blazer to an understated top and mini skirt, elevating the look into the perfect fall 'fit. While we love classic black leather any day, it's worth noting that Taylor's choice of brown added an extra dose of warmth to her otherwise dark ensemble. After adding this look to our autumn mood boards, we scoured the internet and were able to track down Taylor's exact blazer — plus five other options — so you can recreate her style all season long!
Taylor Swift's Exact Leather Blazer
Madewell Larsen Blazer in Clifftop Brown
The Larsen Blazer is a Madewell classic, and we love this season's leather version! Pair it with jeans and a tee to dress up your casual 'fits this season. While we love Taylor's fitted style, we suggest buying one size up for an effortlessly oversized fit.
Other Leather Blazers To Shop This Fall
Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Blazer
Unsure about this trend? Dip your toes in by skipping the splurge and opting for a vegan version of the staple instead. Abercrombie & Fitch's topper offers an elevated (yet affordable) option.
J.Crew Willa Blazer
If the dark mocha is feeling just a little too dark, choose a lighter hue within the same color family. This fitted style from J Crew is equally warm, yet light enough to carry over into the spring season as well.
Quince Leather Blazer
For an office-friendly look, choose a shorter, fitted silhouette. It will bring a more tailored and curated vibe to your outfit, while still stylish enough that you'll want to wear out to dinner & drinks.
SPRWMN Mocha Leather Blazer
This is the understated, cool, fashion girl-approved style! The long silhouette is flatteringly lengthening, and the clean, open lines are perfect for letting your outfit's layers shine through.
Madewell Larsen Blazer in True Black
For those who can't commit to brown, channel Taylor Swift's style with her exact blazer... in black.
