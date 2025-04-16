6 Exciting One-Season TV Shows You Can Binge In A Day

Scroll to find the best TV shows you can watch in one day!

andmay have earned their own special watch days, but who has time to binge more than one season this week? Lean in close because we're about to share the exciting one-season TV shows you can start streaming today. Called out of work for aor sick day? You'll love these because they have have less than 10 episodes per watch.

1. Kaos Jeff Goldblum as Zeus Justin Downing/Netflix Where were you when you were first introduced to Zeus as being a valiant god who seemingly could do no wrong and how did you react when you realized he's kind of a jerk? Kaos does such a great job of showing his grandiose personality by way of Jeff Goldblum's amazing performance, but it's the other gods, goddesses and humans who add to the chaos. In a dark, yet hilarious undertaking, Prometheus plans his revenge against Zeus for torturing him throughout the years and calls on a prophecy and 3 unsuspecting humans to help him take down the narcissistic ruler once and for all. Where to watch: Netflix

2. I Am Not Okay With This Sophia Lillis as Sydney Novak and Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Barber Courtesy of Netflix I Am Not Okay With This deserved more than one season, but we'll settle for the only one that introduced us to a teen's hidden powers.

Unbeknownst to Sydney Novak (Sophia Lillis), all of the inner angst she feels over her father's suicide, feeling like an outcast at school, and her family's poor conditions will eventually manifest in an explosive power that has the power to do serious damage. With the help of her neighbor Stanley Barber (Wyatt Oleff), she eventually begins to understand more about her father's past and why he made the decision to end his life. Where to watch: Netflix

3. High Fidelity Zoë Kravitz as Robyn and Clyde as Jake Lacy Phillip Caruso/Hulu Have a hankering to watch a rom-com series that also touches on your love for music? High Fidelity deserves to be on your list because it follows Robyn Brooks' (Zoë Kravitz) journey as the owner of Championship Vinyl and her pursuits in the love department. From reminiscing about what went wrong in prior relationships to figuring out why she's so unsuccessful at dating, Robyn goes on a journey that ultimately leaves her changed. Where to watch: Hulu

4. The Queen's Gambit Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon Phil Bray/Netflix The Queen's Gambit was short-lived, but it's earned it's place on our "best TV shows to watch" list because it's hilarious and heartbreaking for many reasons. For one, Elizabeth Harmon's (Anya Taylor-Joy) world is turning upside down when she becomes orphaned at a young age. Secondly, her addiction to the pills given to the young girls at the orphanage isn't her fault because it's a daily occurrence that she didn't have a say so in. Above all this, Beth proves herself to be a witty young woman who's a highly skilled chess player. Where to watch: Netflix

5. The Get Down Ezekiel as Justice Smith Courtesy of Netflix If you're a musical theater lover like us, you'll love binge watching The Get Down! Set in the Bronx during the '70s, it revolves around teenagers and the tumultuous times they're growing up in. The one thing that seems to unite them is their love of music which leads them to from a group called "The Get Down Brothers." They have to face the strict rules of religion, ominous gangsters, and the reality of poverty's effects on their surroundings. Where to watch: Netflix

6. How to Die Alone Natasha Rothwell as Lindsay Sarazin/Hulu We were sad when we learned Natasha Rothwell's show How to Die Alone was canceled after one season, but that hasn't stopped us from revisiting her character Melissa's determination to live a full life. Similar to Survival of the Thickest, this series touches on the reality of working to survive and making the choice to stop waiting for miracles to drop in your lap. Albeit slightly jarring that it takes a dear-death experience for Melissa to make better decisions, we can relate that sometimes we need jarring wake-up calls that push us to stop taking the passive approach to living. Where to watch: Hulu

