Why Maximalist Fashion Is Here To Stay — And How To Get The Look
We love the way that fashion allows us to be creative, and in the era of Barbiecore and dopamine dressing, picking colorful clothing is a great way to add some excitement to our styles after a few dreary years. As we continue to travel and meet up with friends and family, maximalist fashion is the perfect way to translate that joy.
Maximalism and all its colors and textures will also help you stand out in a sea of neutrals and beige, and if you want to try the aesthetic out for yourself, keep reading for how you can add it to your own life.
What Is Maximalist Fashion?
Maximalism is all about letting each part of your outfit be the most eye-catching it can possibly be. There isn't a one-size-fits-all approach in terms of whether the pieces are historically classy, edgy, or feminine — that's where the fun comes in! You can make it all your own with different textures, silhouettes, and patterns that you can incorporate into the same look. That way you create something that is all yours.
Step 1: Decide What Colors + Patterns You Like
Contrary to what you might think, multiple patterns can actually work together in the same outfit. A great way to get the hang of mixing prints is to wear various designs that are all within the same color palette. When you match up one aspect of the patterns (in this case, the color palette), that allows you to have more fun with other aspects *and* keep your outfit from looking overwhelming at the same time.
You'll want to pick your shades depending on what effect you want the final look to have. Go with colors that are beside each other on the color wheel (like blue and green) or colors that are often associated together (like pink and purple) for something cohesive. Or pick shades that are opposite from each other on the color wheel (like purple and yellow) for extra contrast.
Maximalist Aesthetic Basics
- Printed dresses and skirts
- Your favorite top in every color
- Oversize earrings
- Colorful bags
- Bold shoes
Stores To Shop For The Maximalist Aesthetic
Step 2: Figure Out Creative vs. Clutter
While it's possible to achieve the maximalist aesthetic without overwhelming the eye, it can be easy to cross that line into something that looks cluttered. Here are a few ways to avoid that:
- Balance multiple colors and patterns out by toning down your accessories. Pair a statement bag with dainty jewelry or go all out with a bold necklace but grab a simple clutch.
- Pick one focal detail of each outfit and craft the rest of the look around that. If your outfit features a crazy silhouette, go with more structured accessories. If there are multiple patterns, stick to one color palette. That way you can still have fun, but the look feels grounded.
- Maximalism doesn't have to mean multiple colors or patterns. If you want to keep things monochromatic, go with multiple textures to mix it up and easily create visual interest.
Step 3: The Extras
Bold colors like pink, blue, and purple make for great eyeshadow options, and you can pick more than one for a single look! Experiment with different eyeliner shapes or let the color speak for itself. Dye your hair a fun neon, or stick to your natural color and try different braids, pigtails, or a variety of crazy hair clips. Top everything off with a multicolor manicure — or a pair of colored gloves — for a fun final touch.
Maximalist Fashion Inspiration:
A patterned blouse, skirt, and pants work together when those patterns stick to a magenta, teal, and black color scheme. A tight top with a voluminous skirt also play up contrasting silhouettes.
Keeping accessories simple (like plain brown shoes and bag) allow the colorful suit, button-up, and sunglasses to take center stage.
You can have more freedom to mix up your colors if you work with similar patterns of different sizes. This plaid-on-plaid look is perfect for fall.
Even simple outfits like jeans and a crop top get the maximalist treatment when you go with metallic and glittery textures.
Color blocking can be fun when you add in accessories that tie the whole outfit together (like a pink belt and a purple handbag that match the shoes and the pants).
