14 Mexican Desserts To End Cinco De Mayo On A Sweet Note
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
There’s nothing sweeter than spending Cinco de Mayo with margaritas and Mexican desserts! Of course tacos are in the equation, too, but as a certified sweet tooth, I’m entirely too focused on everything from the dessert table – from tres leches to polvorones.
Growing up in Texas, I developed a sincere appreciation for delicious Mexican desserts like this, as well as Mexican-American culture as a whole. As May 5 approaches, plan to make one (or a few!) of these sweet treats to celebrate accordingly with friends and family. 🎊Everyone loves a classic churro, but this list of Mexican desserts goes beyond that. Scroll for some authentic dishes and some treats that put a spin on traditional recipes!
Cayenne Churros
Like I said, churros are a classic when it comes to Mexican desserts! These fried treats add a bit of spice to tradition, sprinkling the chocolate dipping sauce with cayenne. Don't knock chocolate and cayenne 'til you try it – it's a staple flavor combo in Mexican desserts. (via Brit + Co)
Churro Donuts
Perhaps a more adventurous departure from *actual* churros, these sugar-dusted churro donuts are filled to the brim with a delicious dulce de leche creme. This is a great option for dessert, but they'd be even better in the morning alongside some hot coffee or horchata. (via Brit + Co)
Mexican Wedding Cookies
Prepare to get sugary! On the outside, Mexican wedding cookies are slathered in a dense layer of powdered sugar, while a buttery, nutty shortbread awaits on the inside. This texture combo makes them very addicting, which is super satisfying knowing the recipe will only take you 30 minutes to make! (via Completely Delicious)
Tres Leches
Tres leches cake is sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three different milks (condensed milk, evaporated milk, and heavy cream) and topped with whipped cream or meringue. Mexican desserts really don't get more decedent than this! Each bite you take of tres leches is amazingly dense and creamy – the ideal partner for a traditional side serving of fresh berries and fruits. (via Where Is My Spoon?)
Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)
This Mexican dessert – typically symbolic of Lent and eaten on Good Friday – is one you really have to make to understand just how tasty it is. Capirotada is layered toasted bread slices soaked in a syrup made from piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar), cinnamon, cloves, and other warm spices. Sometimes cheese, nuts, dried fruits, and plantains are thrown in the mix for a traditional treat that's downright comforting! (via The Bossy Kitchen)
Mexican Chocolate Shortbread Cookies
These baked goods are basically Mexican hot chocolate, but in cookie form. Drawing flavor inspiration from the famed cocoa drink, each shortbread cookie carries the notes of chocolate, cinnamon, and a dash of cayenne for added kick. (via Averie Cooks)
Buñuelos
Similar to churros, buñuelos are fried dough desserts coated with cinnamon and sugar. They're definitely lighter and crunchier in texture, though, which makes them a fantastic ending to a denser dinner. Once you've fried 'em up, drizzle them with syrup or honey for maximum enjoyment! (via Cilantro Parsley)
Mexican Chocolate Nice Cream Bowls
Healthy desserts, meet Mexican desserts. This nice cream (crafted primarily with frozen bananas) assumes the flavors of Mexican chocolate, and the best part about it is you can eat the whole bowl yourself and not feel weighed down after! (via Vanilla and Bean)
Mangonada (With Boba!)
This is just the drink to cool you down on a hot Cinco afternoon. Mangonadas are sweet and spicy at the same time and typically blend frozen fruit, chamoy (a thick puree made from pickled fruits), and Tajín together. This recipe in particular has a bit of Asian fusion going on with the addition of fresh boba pearls! Yum! (via Takes Two Eggs)
Rose Milk Tres Leches
Your run-of-the-mill tres leches just got a serious upgrade! This gorgeous cake is doused in floral flavors from rose milk and rose syrup and topped off with a light, thin spread of whipped cream. Garnish it off with some rose petals, and you've executed it flawlessly. (via Signature Concoctions)
Mexican Hot Chocolate Chess Pie
This chess pie turns super rich once you've added in all the chocolate (it uses two types!). A tiny dash of cayenne completes this Mexican dessert with authentic flavors! (via Amanda Wilens)
Paletas
Paletas, you will always be iconic. I have such fond memories of waiting for the park popsicle vendors to come by and relieve me from the burning Texas heat in the thick of summertime with these pops. While these Mexican popsicles can be made using all sorts of ingredients, this recipe blends cantaloupe and cucumber for a truly scrumptious (and nostalgic) frozen treat! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Churro Ice Cream
This ice cream recipe might just beat out any of your local creameries when it comes to Mexican desserts – it's stuffed with *actual* baked churro pieces and thick ribbons of dulce de leche, all of which are surrounded by a densely-sweet cinnamon ice cream base. It's a no-churn recipe, too, so it's not as labor-intensive as other methods. Make a big batch for the whole fiesta to enjoy! (via Butternut Bakery)
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies
Dotted with mini marshmallows and chocolate chips, each bite of these Mexican chocolate cookies will make you feel like you're sipping on a mug of the real thing. The cookie dough base almost resembles brownies in texture, making each one super rich and chocolatey as ever! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Lead image via Cilantro Parsley.
