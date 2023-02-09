How To Use Midjourney AI Art To Moodboard Your Dream Life
The emergence of artificial intelligence technology has brought us some really captivating visuals. Though the programming can be a little intimidating, it's really cool to see what you can craft from a simple input. From imagined Nike stores, to adapted photographic art, we were eager to dive in and see how we could put these tools to a more practical use. One such way: creating dream living spaces thanks to the magic of Midjourney AI. Midjourney describes itself as "an independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species." In other words, it's an AI art generator tool.
If you're in the process of redesigning your home space and have maxed out all the home decor inspo you could find on TikTok or Pinterest, you can leverage Midjourney AI to mock up a rendering of your ideal home design style in seconds thanks to a few helpful and specific keywords.
Below you'll see Midjourney AI-generated living rooms, offices, bedrooms and more. Try it out yourself – we had so much fun!
Input: A soothing millennial pink office with wavy decor and a large neon rug.
Funky shapes and silhouettes keep this pink office from feeling too young, and simple light fixtures (plus a low-key bookshelf) let the furniture stand out.
Input: A bright home office with a library in it, neutral colors and a few comfortable sitting spaces.
This bright and relaxed office space would definitely make us feel focused during the work day.
Input: Color blocked kitchen with warm bright colors lots of light and colorful dishes with dining nook.
The color palette that AI generated in this image is a total dream. It reminds us of the Disney movie Up, and we can't complain.
Input: A bright, large, all green living room that is 1970's-inspired with a conversation pit.
Picture this: a hazy, late night with your closest girl friends, just sipping a cocktail, reflecting on your lives together. Sounds like the best night ever to us!
Input: A bright room with rainbow walls, with lots of natural sunlight and mid-century modern furniture and decor.
This room makes for the perfect afternoon tea party setting!
Input: A big, bright, modern style bathroom with small orange tiles and black and white checkered floors with a rainfall shower.
Just imagine a full-on self care night in this cool bathroom. We love that there's tons of space to move around in.
Input: A Gen-Z yellow home office with floral wallpaper.
This AI office space doesn't overdo the Gen-Z yellow thanks so pops of green, but it still feels super cheery!
Input: An open bright kitchen with Pantone Viva Magenta accents windows and a big sink.
We had to imagine a kitchen full of the color of 2023, Viva Magenta. If our kitchens had this much natural sunlight, we would literally be baking all day every day.
Input: A bright colorful bathroom with clawfoot tub and lots of plants and a checkered shower curtain.
BRB, never leaving that tub. Plus the room is surround in greenery? Obsessed.
Input: A bright, colorful living room space filled with disco ball decor and natural light.
This room truly feels like B+C personified. Or in this case, roomified. Whatever term fits best, we still can't get enough of the disco ball accents and vibrant colors!
Input: A bright living room space with minimalist design, a white couch, and pops of neon colors.
What a fun gathering space, right? This big couch supports our need to just chill out after a long day, and a white couch is the perfect canvas for multicolored pillows.
All images were generated with AI using Midjourney.