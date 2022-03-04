Mar 04, 2022
Make These Floral DIY Bath Salts For The Ultimate Self-Care Night
When it comes to a good self-care night, we love nothing more than soaking in a warm bath (especially with a glass of wine, alcoholic or non, in hand). If you have leftover flowers you want to use up (OR if things are starting to bloom outside, and you've got access to some fresh buds) you pretty much already have what you need for this DIY. Even if you have to pick up some blooms from the store, this super-affordable and sustainable project is just what you need to relax and enjoy some me-time.
DIY Floral Bath Salts
What You'll Need:
- Leftover wilting or dried flower petals
- Epsom salt
- Course sea salt
- Optional: Essential oils
- Food processor
- Sachets (to hold the salts so petals won't go down your drain)
How To Make:
- Blend wilting or already dried flower petals using a food processor. (We used a wilting rose bouquet + dried lavender!)
- Blend 3 cups Epsom salt with 1.5 cups coarse sea salt using the same food processor. (We used pink Himalayan sea salt.)
- In a large bowl combine the salts with the florals.
- Optional step: You may add 10-20 drops of your favorite essential oil or oils to the bowl and mix well.
- Store the blend in an airtight container.
- Add blend to small sachets to toss into the tub for soaking. (This will keep the flowers from going down the drain for sensitive systems!)
Maggie McCracken
Maggie is a writer and editor currently based in Chicago (but usually traveling). She writes about wellness, food, astrology, beauty, and fitness, and has a background in yoga instruction.