28 Zoom-Friendly Costumes for the Strangest Halloween Ever
We love Halloween here at Brit + Co, I mean really love it. So even though our favorite holiday will look a bit different this year we're still planning to get dolled up for the best costuming and celebrating from a Zoom-y distance. Here are fun ways to dress up with wigs, makeup, and festive tops without having to worry about what you've got on the bottom — basically, the fashion status quo for 2020. Happy Halloween!
Pirate
Ahoy, matey! Just grab a red scarf, eyepatch, striped shirt and a fishtail side braid for this classic and super easy costume.
Flamingo
This makeup is on point. Here's how to DIY this feathery look.
Unicorn
Fulfill your magical dreams with this DIY unicorn costume.
Cleopatra
Stand out with a costume that's part-Ancient Egyptian, part-badass babe. With some eyeliner and well-chosen accessories, you'll be able to craft up a Queen-of-Egypt-inspired Halloween costume that's sure to blow your Zoom party guests away.
Rosie the Riveter
White button down and red polka dot headscarf, easy peasy. For the hair, pin up half of your hair and twist it up into a bun. Then take the rest of your hair and create another bun a little lower on your head. Top the look off with the scarf, and you'll be riveting in no time. :)
Princess Leia
Best buns on the planet! Create this iconic hairdo with this easy hair hack.
Elsa
Frozen still melt your heart? Be everyone's favorite snow queen with this DIY costume.
Holly Golightly
Top off your top knot with a tiara, then add a LBD, pearls, coffee and sunnies.
Angry Bird
We've seen this costume before, but this look is too dang cute to pass up. Especially when all you need is a yellow wig and some craft supplies. Draw out the face onto felt and cut it out, then glue the head piece to a headband. Everything else can be taped to the wig.
Creepy Clown
Whether you're going for a clown or a mime vibe, this kinda creepy, kinda cute look will achieve all of your Halloween dreams.
Day of the Dead
Dress up as a Dia de los Muertos sugar skull with this easy DIY tutorial.
Lady Gaga
It's been quite some time since Gaga donned her signature bow, but we'll never get enough of it. Head to our Hair Bow tutorial here for the full how-to.
Pumpkin
Okay, this may be really, really basic, but it is a Halloween staple. Plus, it's the one time of year you can wear all orange, all the time. Grab an orange wig and go!
Queen of Hearts
Ace this Queen of Hearts costume with a red wig or red spray dye!
Frenchie from Grease
Here's an excuse to break out that cute pink wig in your closet. Add a Pink Ladies jacket and bubble gum and you're ready for beauty school!
Strawberry Shortcake
You can go with the full Strawberry Shortcake costume or just order a pink wig and bonnet — then add freckles and a pink top and you're Zoom ready!
Pop Art
If you are looking to really up your costume game and stand out on Zoom, go for this pop art makeup look. Pop on some comic leggings (totally WFH-friendly!) and yellow wig too.
Vampire
Don a black lip and eye makeup, then use that same eye makeup or black face paint to create a faux widow's peak. Spooky!
Jem
We are as obsessed with our '80s cartoon characters as we are with wig costumes. For bright pink tresses, Jem is an absolute must!
Cruella de Vil
This fierce villain oozes style, even if she is totally evil. Use spray hair dye on half of your head, then top off the look with red gloves, a faux fur coat, cigarette holder and a little Dalmatian. Oh, and that evil cackle is essential.
Kitty
Every girl's backup costume is also the perfect Zoom costume. We made our ears by attaching black foam ears to a headband, but you can easily find a readymade option at just about any store this time of year. Get the full Black Cat makeup tutorial right here.
Witch
Don a black witch hat and follow this makeup tutorial for this spooky cool green witch.
Black Swan
The hair hack here is that slick top knot and the crowning tiara, though the key to the whole scene is obviously those crazy eyes. Here's a great tutorial right here for gals who want to go all out.
Minion
Learn how to get the look of the cutest minion costume ever!
Katy Petty circa 2014
Or go for any of Katy Perry's Dark Horse video costumes with these Brit + Co DIYs.
Mad Hatter
This Mad Hatter costume is pretty easy to replicate. Grab a brown jacket from your closet, orange wig and top hat. The thread holster is made by stringing thread spools onto yarn and draping it over the shoulder. The makeup is an understated version inspired by the original, but really easy to recreate. And yes, those are fake eyelashes as eyebrows!
Mime
You can just stay on mute!
Pippy Longstocking
Recreate Pippy's completely insane pig tails with this easy DIY trick.
