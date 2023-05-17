Skip The Takeout With 10 Quick Chinese Recipes You Can Make At Home
Chinese cuisine is one of the oldest and most diverse in the world, with a history spanning thousands of years. From the bold flavors of Szechuan cuisine to the delicate balance of Cantonese dishes, Chinese food is beloved worldwide for its complex flavors and use of fresh, nutritious ingredients. Whether you're a seasoned home cook or a novice in the kitchen, exploring the world of Chinese recipes can be an exciting and rewarding experience. Ahead, we'll share a variety of Chinese recipes that are sure to satisfy your taste buds. So grab your wok and get ready to explore the vibrant and delicious world of Zhongguo!
The Top 10 Chinese Recipes We're Making On Repeat
Easiest 30-Minute Kung Pao Shrimp
The Girl On Bloor
You'll be wok-ing in no time with this 30-minute Kung Pao Shrimp that's so delicious, it'll leave you shell-shocked! The Kung Pao sauce comes together with soy sauce, garlic, fresh ginger, peanut butter, sesame oil, rice vinegar, and Sriracha sauce for a balanced and subtle heat. (viaThe Girl On Bloor)
Chinese BBQ Jackfruit Fresh Spring Rolls (vegan, gluten-free, lectin-limited)
No Eggs Or Ham
These Chinese BBQ jackfruit spring rolls filled with deliciously smoky and meaty fruit will have you forgetting all about the traditional version and doing a little spring roll dance in your kitchen! To keep your spring rolls extra pliable, be sure to dip them in hot water prior to rolling to keep the structural integrity in tact. (viaNo Eggs Or Ham)
Vegan Kung Pao Tofu Recipes
This Kung Pao Tofu recipe is so packed with flavor it'll make your taste buds sing like they're at a Chinese New Year celebration. It features the best Asian flavors folded into one dish and will totally up-level your stir fry skills. Give this Chinese recipe a try and see if it doesn't become your go-to dish for Meatless Mondays! (via Veggie Society)
Chinese Hot Pot Recipe
A Spicy Perspective
If you're feeling run down and want to fuel up with a hot and spicy dish, look no further than Chinese hot pots! These communal meals are perfect for sharing with friends and family and will leave you feeling satisfied and cozy on a cold day or when you're not feeling your best. So grab your chopsticks and get ready for a delicious adventure in Chinese cuisine! You can also easily make this veggie-heavy dish vegan by substituting chicken broth for vegetable broth and skipping the chicken. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Chinese Mushroom Stir-Fry
Gastro Plant
Mushroom stir-fry isn't just for Chinese takeout anymore! This is one of our favorite Chinese recipes because you can make the savory dish at home in just minutes. Grab some fresh ingredients like brown mushrooms, bamboo shoots, baby bok choy, and green onions for a full and aromatic flavor profile. And get ready to be impressed by the perfect blend of soy sauce, ginger, and garlic for the finishing sauce. (via Gastro Plant)
Chinese Chicken Salad Recipe
Culinary Hill
Who says salads can't be fun? Give this Chinese chicken salad a try, and you'll be making your way to the dinner table in no time! The difference maker here is in the chow mein noodles and sesame seed garnish which adds an extra bite of crunch. You can also DIY your own Asian salad dressing with rice vinegar, hoisin sauce, soy sayce, ginger, and toasted sesame oil.(via Culinary Hill)
Smashed Cucumber Salad (Pai Huang Gua)
This Wife Cooks
Forget about cutting your cucumbers into perfect slices. With this Chinese recipe for Pai Huang Gua, smashing cucumbers will give you that satisfying crunch you never knew you needed. Pair this side with your go-to Asian noodle recipe or any of the other takeout-inspired ideas here. (via This Wife Cooks)
Easy Chinese Dumplings Potstickers Recipe
Steaming hot potstickers are one of our favorite Chinese recipes of all time. Get ready to impress your friends and family with these delicious Chinese dumplings that are crispy on the outside and packed with juicy fillings on the inside. For the dumpling dough, you only need two ingredients, all-purpose flour and piping hot water. DIY your ideal filling with ground pork or turkey, bok choy, scallions, garlic, and sesame oil and pair with a flavorful dipping sauce you can whip up at home, too. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Chinese Turnip Cake Lo Bak Go Recipe
If you thought you didn't like turnips, this savory cake will change your mind faster than you can say "dim sum." Lo bak go, sometimes referred to as a radish or turnip cake, is filled with shredded daikon, Chinese sausage, shiitake mushrooms, and shrimp bits. Pan-frying for a crispy outside will add rich garlic chili oil flavor you can't beat. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Chinese Steamed Mantou Buns Recipe
Takes Two Eggs
These fluffy, pillowy Chinese steamed buns are so good they'll make you forget about all your troubles, at least for a little while. This Chinese recipe requires a little more time on your hands to prepare the dough but trust us, it'll be so worth it. One bite, and you'll be transported to a world of deliciousness that you won't want to leave! (via Takes Two Eggs)
Love learning about new cultures through traditional, homemade recipes? See more of our go-to Chinese recipes on Pinterest.
