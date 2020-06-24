Instagram’s Most Liked Airbnb Homes to Bookmark Now
From a floating villa off a beach in Australia (yes, please!) to a jacuzzi view of the Atlantic in Norway, Instagram's top 10 most liked homes on Airbnb (a la summer of 2019) are guaranteed to satisfy your travel wanderlust, even if just from your couch.
Airbnb is starting to re-open across Europe and Asia and these guest pics of breathtaking landscapes, soothing waterfronts, and countryside retreats remind us that this pandemic isn't forever and soon there will be a world to explore again. In the meantime, there's this to bookmark now so you can remember to travel later:
Milos, Greece: Set sail outside this converted fisherman's boathouse turned your next home away from home.
Romsdal, Norway: Sip Aquavit from the outdoor spa while looking out to the Atlantic for the ultimate vacay experience.
Here's that view, btw:)
Photo: @maritfolland
Bellagio, Italy: A heated swimming pool means you can take a dip year-round while exploring all the islands around Lake Como.
Oaxaca, Mexico:Chill poolside or head just a couple minutes to a lush and wild private beach? #vacationproblems.
Also, where you sleep:
Photo: Airbnb
Hordaland, Norway: Hide away in this remote cabin with stunning views of Sandvin Lake and/or enjoy hikes up the Trolltunga mountain nearby.
Palm Beach, New South Wales, Australia: It doesn't get anymore tranquil than this. You may even catch a whale sighting at the "Cliff House."
Grey Highlands, Ontario, Canada: This "bunkie" can be rented along with a 3-bedroom house on this 7-acre property, surrounded by cedar trees and overlooking Lake Eugenia.
A cozy peek inside the big house:
Photo: @rainaandwilson
Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia: Stay in this treehouse (built sustainably) in the jungle of Ubud, Bali, with a view of local rice farms.
Just say Ah…
Photo: @obsidian
Devon, England, United Kingdom: Take a trip to the countryside with views of the National Trust Killerton Woods, which looks amazing.What's on your post-COVID bucket list? Share with us @BritandCo!
