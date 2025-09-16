Trader Joe’s Large Cooler Tote Bags Are Rumored To Return – In A New Perfect Fall Color

Fans of Trader Joe’s famed tote bags are going to want to keep a sharp eye out for an all-new design, according to rumors floating amongst loyal shoppers. There’s buzz that the cult-favorite grocer might be releasing their popular Large Reusable Insulated Bag in a never-before-seen color, and I must say it’s simply perfect for the fall season.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the rumored return of Trader Joe’s best-selling cooler bag for fall 2025!

@zuncola The rumor that Trader Joe’s could be dropping their Large Reusable Insulated Bag in an all-new color began with a September 16 Instagram post from Trader Joe’s fan account, @zuncola. Sharing a digital mockup of the new colorway, the caption reads: “🫒 Breaking news!! 🫒 The next color of the large insulated tote turns out to be OLIVE GREEN, scheduled for mid-September (aka now)!! For the large insulated totes, it looks like they’ve shifted to more subtle tones instead of the bright ones we used to see.”

@zuncola Yep, olive green cooler bags could potentially hit Trader Joe’s super soon – at least that’s what’s speculated. There is no official confirmation from Trader Joe’s on the rumored colorway. Additionally, the same account was one of the first to speculate about Trader Joe's dropping Halloween-themed Mini Canvas Tote Bags, which has also gained a ton of buzz without official confirmation.

Trader Joe's Several shoppers that caught the post commented that they tried to verify the rumor with their local Trader Joe’s stores: “Called our local TJ in Vegas and they said no release date as of yet,” one person said. “I called the San Dimas and Rancho Cucamonga location and they said they don’t have it nor have gotten word about it,” another user wrote. “Called my local TJ and they said no release date on them yet either just mid September, another person said. “I’m in California.”

Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s has released Large Reusable Insulated Bags in similar colors in the past, like teal and emerald green . Both were considered limited-time items and have mostly sold out of stores since they launched. The smaller iteration of the bag, the Mini Insulated Tote Bag , nearly broke the internet when it hit shelves in two new colors back in August 2025.

Trader Joe's As of now, I’m remaining skeptical about the rumors surrounding the olive green cooler bags coming to Trader Joe's. Allegedly available starting mid-September 2025, I’ll be keeping an eye out to verify whether the initial post is true or not. Stay updated here!

