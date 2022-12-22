The Best Affordable Activewear To Crush Your 2023 Goals
A lot of us make resolutions to improve ourselves at the start of the new year, and oftentimes prioritizing our physical health and well-being is a huge priority. Trying out juicing, embracing healthy meal planning, and sticking to a workout plan is front of mind for many people when January 1st rolls around. There's a lot to think about, and especially with Christmas shopping season taking a lot of our money (oops!), budgeting for our health goals feels like it takes an actual ton of energy. We know there's nothing more confidence-boosting and motivating than the perfect gym outfit, which is why we rounded up some of the best affordable activewear pieces to ramp up your energy and help you reach your goals. Whether yoga is your jam or you're more of a runner, we found the best budget-friendly tops, leggings and more to get you started.
Workout Tops and Tanks
These affordable workout tanks and tops will ensure you're feeling confident in whatever fitness journey you're embarking on (or continuing)!
All in Motion Essential Racerback Tank Top ($12)
Racerback tank cuts always have us feeling sexy and strong. Snag this one for quality at a super low price and get to sweatin'!
Forever 21 Active Long-Sleeve Raw-Cut Top ($15)
The long sleeves and thumb holes on this top will help you bundle up if you're moving outside in winter temperatures.
Natural Feelings Removable Padded Sleeveless Tank Crop Top ($23)
A fitted top ensures minimal movement throughout your workout. This affordable cropped tank is perfect for both low-impact and high-impact movements. Yoga flow, anyone?
All in Motion Cropped Active Tank Top ($16)
This cropped tank is a staple for any gym 'fit. It comes in tons of fun colors so you can mix and match with your workout buddy throughout the week!
Old Navy Oversized UltraLite All-Day Performance T-Shirt ($25)
If you're looking for a relaxed fit, reach for this tee. It's loose fitting yet breathable, which we love when we're sweating it out.
Forever 21 Active Cropped Ombre Muscle Tee ($13)
Add some color to your routine with this adorable cropped muscle tank. This workout 'fit is super affordable and is sure to pump up your energy!
The Best Affordable Sports Bras
If you're more of a sports bra person in the gym, we have some great cheaper options for you. These picks will pair well with any bottoms you choose, and won't sacrifice even a smidge of comfort.
Old Navy Light-Support PowerChill One-Shoulder Longline Sports Bra ($25)
The asymmetrical cut on this longline sports bra is the true star of the show. Plus, the fabric it's made of is super soft and will hug you in all the right places for any movement you make.
All in Motion Plus Size Medium Support Longline Seamless Sports Bra ($16)
Longline fits are great at keeping things together. This affordable sports bra comes at a great price, and you'll catch yourself wanting to wear it for every workout.
RUNNING GIRL Strappy Sports Bra with Medium Support ($20)
The strappy back on this top keeps things interesting! Plus, it gives you an excuse to show off your hard-earned muscles.
H&M Light Support Sports Bralette ($18)
Catch us sporting this super cute top at our next pilates class.
All in Motion Medium Support Seamless Longline Cami Sports Bra ($16)
Made with special moisture-wicking fabric, this sports bra will keep you feeling great through every movement. Get your stretch on, and feel ready to crush your workout!
H&M Medium Support Sports Bra ($25)
This medium support sports bra is so comfy, you'll even want to wear it on your rest days.
All in Motion Medium Support Square Neck Crossback Sports Bra ($20)
The crossback detail on this top is gorgeous. Not to mention, this amazing and affordable top provides the necessary coverage for you to feel great at the gym or on a hike.
Affordable Workout Shorts
CRZ YOGA Naked Feeling High Waisted Biker Spandex Workout Shorts ($18-22)
These biker shorts are made of the softest fabric we've ever known. The style comes in a plethora of colors, too, so you can color coordinate any day of the week.
All in Motion French Terry Shorts ($11)
These affordable terrycloth shorts are great for a more relaxed workout, like a quick stretch or yoga flow.
Taydey Quick-Dry Running Workout Sports Shorts ($13-23)
Runners, these shorts are a must-buy. The spandex under layer will keep things together while you move.
Old Navy Mid-Rise StretchTech Dolphin-Hem Run Shorts with 3-Inch Inseam ($20)
The comfort of these affordable workout shorts is unmatched. Wear this pair for a quick jog powered by a high-energy playlist!
BMJL High Waisted Elastic Running Workout Shorts ($12-23)
We love high-waisted workout shorts because they keep everything in while we're moving. This pair gets so many bonus points for featuring phone pockets!
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerChill Crossover Hidden-Pocket Biker Short ($20)
Sport these comfortable biker shorts any time, even outside of the gym. These shorts are super affordable, have pockets, and feel amazing on. Need we say more?
Best Affordable Activewear Leggings
Finding the right leggings requires the perfect fit and price point. We've included a few different styles that are all affordable for your gym days!
All in Motion Brushed Sculpt High-Rise Leggings ($28)
These high-waisted leggings are designed to fit your body with comfort and ease. They're made in a handful of fun colors to sport!
OFFLINE By Aerie The Hugger High Waisted Pocket Legging ($33)
Whether you're moving in a gym or crushing an at home workout, these leggings will feel comfy the whole time.
THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets ($23-29)
The thicker fabric on these leggings make them a perfect fit for an outdoor morning run.
H&M Seamless Shaping Leggings in DryMove ($35)
These leggings flaunt a fantastic fit and will slim things down for your next workout.
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerChill Crossover 7/8-Length Leggings ($27)
This cute style may just transform you into a morning person. For us, a good workout is always motivated by a cute outfit, which is why these soft leggings are a go-to.
AUROLA Seamless Scrunch Tummy Control Gym Sport Active Leggings ($26+)
This affordable legging style is made in so many different colors, so the choice is yours!
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging ($27)
These leggings are the true hero of any workout style. They're super soft, fit like a glove and are perfect for an everyday look, too.
Cheap Activewear Jackets
Because sometimes you need to bundle up! Layer these jackets to stay warm in cooler temperatures, or to perfectly accessorize your best gym outfit.
All in Motion Polartec Fleece Jacket ($34)
This fleece jacket is oh-so warm, but the fit is light so you won't feel too restricted in your movement.
LUYAA Lightweight Zip Up Yoga Cropped Athletic Slim Fit Workout Jacket ($28)
This affordable workout zip-up just exudes confident vibes.
H&M Fleece Sports Top ($35)
Sport an exciting color block with this fleece jacket.
All in Motion Zip-Front Jacket ($30)
This cute zip is the best for when you're on the go. Toss it on after you crush your workout for great coverage.
