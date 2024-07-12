10 Adorable Gingham Dresses For Your Next Summer Outing
Gingham is everywhere these days. I’m constantly clocking it on trendy boxer shorts and heels, and I can truly not get enough of it! It’s an undeniably timeless pattern, and the best part is it looks flattering on everybody. Gingham dresses feel particularly playful, which is just the energy summer calls for. Pack up your best picnic spread, and get ready to toss on one of these gingham dresses that’ll soon become your go-to summer uniform.
Reformation
Reformation Sora Linen Dress
Oh, the romance!Reformation dresses truly have me in a chokehold, and this red and white gingham number is absolutely gorgeous. The off-the-shoulder shape and drop-waist silhouette paired with the sweetheart neckline makes this the ultimatedate night dress. Since it's made of 100% linen, it wears super lightly, helping you tackle the summer heatwave with ease. It's slightly stretchy so it'll move with you, thanks to the elastic smocking along the back.
The Reformation Sora Linen Dress is shoppable in sizes 0-12 for $248.
Free People
Free People Cass Midi Dress
Your next farmer's market 'fit is calling! This flowy midi from Free People boasts a rich green and white gingham pattern throughout, with some super boho-esque contrast detailing that runs down the front. The subtle puff sleeves both tie into cute little bows on each side, plus the neckline is fitted with another adjustable black bow. The square neckline tops off this loose-fitting cotton dress with the perfect amount of trendiness.
The Free People Cass Midi Dress is available in sizes XS, S, M, and XL for $228.
Old Navy
Old Navy Square-Neck Linen-Blend Mini Dress
Old Navy's latest gingham-filled drop is everything to me, and this marvelous mini is extremely versatile for any summer occasion. I could see it wearing very well with sporty sneakers and chic sandals alike, plus you can easily take it into the fall and winter seasons by layering a cardigan or denim jacket on top of it. It's cut from 55% linen and 45% rayon, lending it to good breathability in the hotter months.
The Old Navy Square-Neck Linen-Blend Mini Dress is shoppable in sizes S-4X for $35.
Urban Outfitters
Daisy Street Crinkle Gingham Shirred Mini Dress
This body-hugging gingham dress is as sweet as can be. Though form-fitting, it's exceptionally comfortable, since the silhouette is all stretchy. The hem is finished off with some flirty frills that'll go well with feminine footwear like ballet flats or slingback heels. The crew neckline supplies more modest coverage around the chest, which grants you nice peace of mind, especially if you're headed out on the town.
The Daisy Street Crinkle Gingham Shirred Mini Dress is available in sizes XS-XL for $45.
Reformation
Reformation Aubree Linen Dress
Reformation does it again! This breezy 100% linen dress features quite the relaxed fit, so you won't have to make many annoying adjustments to it while you're out for happy hour or at a dinner date with your girls. The thin spaghetti straps stylishly tie together, which makes customizing your look super simple. You can choose to show off the bows along your backside, or strategically tie them atop your shoulders for a flirtier vibe!
The Reformation Aubree Linen Dress is available in sizes XS, M, L, and XL for $98.
Revolve
Peachy Den Cindy Frill Dress
I'm all about color, and this rainbow gingham dress from Peachy Den has truly been living rent-free in my head ever since I saw it online. Drop-waist dresses will also always grab my attention, so this pick is really the whole package! The checkered fabric is delicately textured to set your look apart from the rest. The squared-off scoop neckline is met with two thick, non-adjustable straps that just look so flattering.
The Peachy Den Cindy Frill Dress is available in sizes XS-XL for $193.
Urban Outfitters
Kimchi Blue Georgie Gingham Babydoll Mini Dress
This gingham dress is definitely channeling Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, and I'm here for it. This piece is filled with feminine energy, from the bowtie straps to the swirly-twirly a-line skirt. It's made from 100% cotton, so you'll definitely be able to feel the breeze through the adorable light blue and white gingham fabric. Turn this look country-chic by sporting some cowgirl boots with it!
The Kimchi Blue Georgie Gingham Babydoll Mini Dress is also shoppable in two other colors (red and black gingham) and sizes XS-XL for $69.
LOFT
LOFT Gingham Smocked Strappy Maxi Pocket Dress
For a truly no-fuss gingham dress, this pick from LOFT is the one for you. The bust is more fitted, yet still super comfy since it's crafted from an elasticated smocked material. The maxi skirt is way more flowy, allowing for ample airflow and the ultimate comfort levels. The added coverage is especially nice if you have a busy day ahead, but still want to look cute! The thin straps are adjustable so you can find your perfect fit with ease. Plus, this dress has pockets on each side!
The LOFT Gingham Smocked Strappy Maxi Pocket Dress is shoppable in sizes 0-16 for $45 (was $100).
Anthropologie
Corey Lynn Calter Sleeveless A-Line Mini Dress
This colorful gingham dress reminds me of the fashion in Mad Men, which is all the more reason to invest in it. The punchy colorway will certainly turn heads towards you, no matter where you take this mini. The vertical seaming and drop-waist shape lend this look to a very retro feel, which will look even more stunning with some Mary Jane flats! The straps are adjustable along the back to fit your body perfectly.
The Corey Lynn Calter Sleeveless A-Line Mini Dress is available in sizes XS, M, L, and XL for $188.
Quince
Quince 100% European Linen Scoop Neck Midi Dress
This midi is made from super-soft 100% European linen, so it's very lightweight in wear, but still high-coverage in shape. The limited color palette makes this dress undeniably easy to dress up or down, depending where you take it and how you style it. The back flaunts some nice elastic smocking to hug your upper half before falling into a flowy midi skirt. The thin straps are adjustable, too!
The Quince 100% European Linen Scoop Neck Midi Dress is shoppable in sizes XS-XL for $70.
