Sofia Richie Grainge Just Gave Us A Peek At Her Sweet Little Family
Aleena Malik is a freelance writer specializing in entertainment and pop culture stories, shopping and style trend reporting, and food and recipe hacks. Aleena has written for publications like Brit + Co, Screen Rant and We Got This Covered and has worked for The Walt Disney Company and Estee Lauder. She is an avid reader, a passionate consumer of entertainment, and a total coffee connoisseur.
Sofia Richie really is that girl. Her wedding reigns supreme all over Pinterest, her fashion sense is iconic, and her classy attitude is one people can't help but admire. Now, the It Girl is taking on a new adventure, and we couldn't be more excited for her — she's a first-time mom! She and her husband, Elliot Grainge, confirmed the news to Vogue on January 25, and here's everything you need to know (including little one's gender!).
Sofia Richie Grainge Shared A Sneak Peek Of Her Daughter
@sofiagrainge/Instagram
Sofia Richie Grainge is soaking up mommy life! She shared the sweetest pics of her family on Instagram and let the world know she wouldn't trade life with them for anything.
She's also keeping true to her word by not fully sharing baby Eloise's face, not that people seem to mind! Lily Collins commented, "😍😍😍😍🥹🥹🥹🥹" while other fans commented on how cute and perfect baby girl is.
All I can is that everyone loves an It Girl turned mom who's fully embracing the family life!
Sofia Richie Grainge Officially Announces Her Daughter's Birth
@sofiagrainge/Instagram
On Friday May 24, 2024, Sofia Richie Grainge announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram. She posted a photo of a tiny little foot, captioned, "Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍"
Obviously family, friends, and fans alike are ecstatic about the news! Sofia's sister Nicole Richie commented, "I now have a new favorite EG. sorry Elliot 🐧💕" Other celeb love came from Lily Collins, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Tisdale, Katy Perry, and soooo many more!
We're so happy for this new mom, and we're absolutely wishing she, Elliot, and Eloise the best!
How did Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge find out they were expecting a baby?
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for David Yurman
Sofia Richie told Vogue that she found out the exciting news very early on, at just four weeks. She was on a trip to Milan for Fashion Week for the Prada show (you know, just It Girl things) and felt sick throughout. Though she initially brushed it off as jet lag, she came back and took a test, given that she and her husband had been casually trying since April of 2023.
When that faint line came up, she sent Elliot to CVS and pick up more tests. When they all came positive, the excitement ensued! They decided to only share their news with their parents when they hit the eight-week mark. Sofia was very intentional about her decision to keep things private for a while, as pregnancy can be scary and she wanted to protect her space and mental health.
What is the gender of Sofia Richie Grainge's baby?
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for David Yurman
This "It"-girl is having... a baby "It"-girl! That's right, Sofia Richie is expected a sweet baby girl. She told Vogue that she had her assistant buy party poppers that revealed the gender to her and Elliot. While both soon-to-be parents expected a boy, Richie's dream was to have a daughter. She says that Elliot is excited to be a girl-dad, especially because he grew up with lots of sisters.
Sofia also said that she's already curated quite a wardrobe for her daughter. She explained that since the moment she found out that she was pregnant, she's gone crazy with the online shopping. The vibe is "cute and girly," and she's been collecting pieces for years that she's excited to pass down to her baby one day!
As for the nursery, Sofia says she's all about pastel pinks — her vision is to bring a little girl's fantasy to life!
What kind of mother did Sofia Richie Grainge say she hopes to be?
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for David Yurman
The girl on all our vision boards has her own vision of how she's approaching motherhood. She explained to Vogue that she wants to be a role model for her daughter and raise her to be a smart and kind person. Manners are kindness are things that she really values and things that she says were instilled in her at a young age.
She wants to be her daughter's best friend in a way, and ultimately help guide her through life. TBH, it's giving Lorelai and Rory, and I'm all here for it! Richie recognizes the importance of balance in parenthood, hoping to strike the right blend of being protective without going overboard. She also wants to refrain from publicizing her child and wants her to have the option to be a private person.
How did Lionel and Nicole Richie react to Sofia Richie's pregnancy?
@lionelrichie/Instagram
The famous singer and Sofia's father, Lionel Richie is clearly excited and seems ready to be a grandfather to another baby! He reposted one of Sofia's Vogue pictures with the caption, "My little girl is having a baby!" Nicole Richie also re-posted one of the photos from the shoot with a heart and crying face emoji. I think it's safe to say this baby is being born into a family rich with love!
Header image via Paul Morigi/Getty Images
This post has been updated.
