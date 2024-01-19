30 Pieces That Bring The Mob Wives Aesthetic To Your Wardrobe
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Quiet luxury had a beautiful run in 2023, but the mob wives aesthetic has entered the style group chat and is telling everyone their days of embracing side character energy is over. When I think of this trend, I can picture Elvira Hancock from Scarface and Carmela Soprano from The Sopranos in all of their glamorous glory. Also, while she may not have been a mob wife exactly, we can't forget Fran Drescher's style in The Nanny— her gaudy and expressive style continues to have impactful influence.
While I'll never suggest your lifestyle has to mirror the mob wives aesthetic, I do have a few tricks up my sleeve that'll help you effortlessly embody it.
Mob Wives Aesthetic — Coats
Alice + Olivia Jarrett Vegan Leather Maxi Coat
The first unofficial rule of this trend is to make sure your winter coats are top tier. You'll want to go for a classic silhouette — similar to this vegan leather maxi coat — that makes a subtle statement. I've found that hunter green coats serve as a great neutral for just about anything in your closet so you can't go wrong with this!
Nasty Gal Raw Denim Oversized Trench Coat
For something that's the perfect mix of casual and edgy, this denim oversized trench coat will get the job done. It's a gentle nod to the mob wives aesthetic that's sure to elevate your outfits.
Nasty Gal Premium Bonded Faux Leather Borg Maxi Aviator Jacket
Should you want something that feels more casual without skimping on style, this maxi aviator jacket is an option you'll love wearing.
Mob Wives Aesthetic — Blazers
Michael Michael Kors Metallic Tweed Jacket
One of the best parts about the mob wives aesthetic are the cute blazers you get to wear. This metallic tweed jacket can be worn with a pair of tailored trousers or straight leg jeans if you're headed to brunch during the day.
ALESSANDRA RICH Zebra-Printed Cotton Blazer
Make a statement with this zebra print blazer! You may even stop traffic because it commands attention.
Alexia Admor Olya Notch Lapel Belted Blazer
Ah, here's another gorgeous green number that lets people know that you're standing on business despite how chic you may look.
Mob Wives Aesthetic — Blouses
Lulu's Black Chiffon Top
Thanks to the mob wives aesthetic, this is the year your closet will have a few more blouses added to it.
Banana Republic Crinkle Volume-Sleeve Blouse
If the thought of wearing chiffon makes you shudder, you can wear this volume-sleeve blouse.
Alice + Olivia Finely Open Back Button Blouse
I'm a huge fan of blouses that have the "business in the front, party in the back" detail like Alice + Olivia's design.
Mob Wives Aesthetic — Skirts
H&M Knit A-line Mini Skirt
Keep it cute and chic with this knit A-line mini skirt.
Vince Leather Straight Skirt (Hickory)
Or, bring the drama with a midi leather skirt that has 'mob wife' written all over it.
Meshki Mura Pleated Mini Skirt (Lemon)
For a playful look, pair this pleated mini skirt with a cute blazer or knit sweater.
Mob Wives Aesthetic — Dresses
Hutch Asymmetrical Lace Mix Slip Dress
This lace slip dress has enough sex appeal for the both of us!
Reformation Felda Dress (Leo)
Whether you're dining at the most popular Italian restaurant in town or heading straight to a blues club, this dress falls in line with the mob wives aesthetic.
Reformation Irisa Dress (Grand Dame)
I can see it now — you wearing this dress with a cute cardigandraped over your shoulders.
Mob Wives Aesthetic — Tights
Calzedonia Tulle 40 Dernier Lace Ruffle Thigh Highs
I highly recommend that you consider pairing these tights with the above Reformation Irisa dress!
Spanx Plush Tummy Shaping Tights
However, you can a touch of mystery to your mob wives aesthetic by wearing tights that aren't sheer.
Wolford Josey Tights
Your expressive outfit won't be complete without these leopard print tights from Wolford!
Mob Wives Aesthetic — Earrings
Ana Luisa Tia Medium Gold
Bring on the gold hoop earrings!
Merjuri Easy Huggie Hoops
If you have multiple ear piercings, Merjuri's gold hoops are a quaint accessory that's still on par with this fun trend.
Kendra Scott Mikki Pave Huggie Earrings in Gold
Another option is to wear a pair of small hoop earrings that are encrusted with gems.
Mob Wives Aesthetic — Bracelets
Baublebar Melissa Cuff Bracelet
Let your wrist do the talking with Baublebar's gold cuff bracelet.
Abott Lynn Mini Heart Birthstone Bracelet (Gold)
Wear your heart and birthstone on your wrist!
Ross-Simons 18kt Gold Over Sterling Jewelry Set: Three Bolo Bracelets
Break out this 18kt gold bracelet set for during date night.
Mob Wives Aesthetic — Boots
Dolce Vita Gyra Boots (Black Leather)
Three words — sexy knee high boots.
Jessica Simpson Brykia Boot (Malbec)
If you have a Merlot-colored coat at home, wear it with this pointed-toe boot.
Gianni Bini x Nastia Liukin Parker Crocodile Embossed Leather Tall Boots
Crocodile embossed boots are the thing to wear if you still want to turn heads in a toned down outfit.
Mob Wives Aesthetic — Heels
Christian Louboutin So Kate Patent Pointed-Toe Red Sole Pump
The mob wives aesthetic is practically begging for you to have at least one pair of significant black pumps.
Public Desire Legacy Gold Croc Barely There Pointed Toe Stiletto Heels
However, glamour is on the other line and it wants you to throw caution to the wind by wearing gold heels.
Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump (Brown Brahma)
If the rest of your outfit is starting to feel like quiet luxury, slip into these brown and cream patterned pumps to wake it up.
How do you feel about the mob wives aesthetic?
