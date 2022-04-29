19 Rattan + Wicker Furniture Ideas That Go With Every Style
Whether you're updating your decor or moving into a new place, we love how wicker furniture automatically adds some summer flair to any room. But paired with bright throw pillows or colorful florals, these wicker and rattan picks won't clash with the decor style you've already chosen. Keep scrolling for 19 of our favorite pieces!
4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Seabreeze Cushions ($599)
Since this set doesn't have a full-sized couch, it's a great option for anyone who has a smaller patio area. Add different pillows or swap out the cushions for a whole new vibe.
Round Multiweave Rattan Tray ($25)
Trays are always a helpful decor idea since they keep your items contained instead of sprawled across the coffee table. This woven pick will add some cottagecore detail to your home, but can be dressed up with figurines or candles for a more glam look.
Small Rattan Basket ($35)
Use this basket to hold your favorite books, blankets, throw pillows, or all of the above! The open design is helpful for seeing what's at the bottom of the basket.
Porto Outdoor Swivel Chair ($1,299+)
If you're not sure about committing to a piece that's totally rattan, opt for one that has detailing instead. The straight design is unconventional while still adding a boho touch.
Wicker Globe Pendant ($259+)
If you love chandeliers, but jewels don't match the style of your apartment, pick a wicker light instead! This one goes with everything.
Woven Wicker Vase ($88+)
Branches, preserved stems, and artificial flowers will look amazing in these open-weave vases. The best part about these babies is that they're airy enough for summer but the color palette will transition your space right into fall and winter.
Boho Rattan Furniture Knobs ($24)
These knobs are a great way to get a taste of the rattan look without committing to a huge piece of furniture. Even though they're small, they'll totally transform your dresser or cabinet.
Rattan Sun Wall Basket ($128)
Not only does this basket offer a sunny bit of design to any blank wall, but it's also a somewhere to keep your crafting odds and ends.
Wicker Trunk ($80)
A trunk is always a good idea because it's stylish *and* utilitarian at the same time. This one has cutout handles for easy moving, and features a lid so you can keep whatever your storage out of sight.
Modern Rattan 7-Drawer ($1,499)
Get the Coastal Grandmother look with a mango wood dresser that could totally pass in any New England beach house. It's got enough room for all your tee shirts, cut offs, and bathing suits!
Adobe Rattan Planter ($129)
Rattan planters give your houseplants an artsy home. While the material is laidback, the design offers a unique and sophisticated feel.
Natural Coastal Lanterns ($75+)
A pair of lanterns is a great decor idea for any porch or patio. Even though this duo has a laidback look, the lanterns are durable enough that you'll be able to display them for years to come.
Pari Rattan Chair ($148)
If you've been wanting to add some rattan and wicker furniture to your home but you don't want another brown piece, this chair is for you! Mint green will add some whimsy to any brunch or reading space.
Cassandra Rattan Wall Hooks ($23)
Add these hooks to your bedroom, bathroom, or entryway to maximize wall space and add some extra style. Not only are they useful, but you can stick flowers in the openings!
Rattan Tulip Curtain Rod ($30+)
Swap out your curtain rod ends for these rattan tulips. They add just a little bit of contrast without overwhelming the decor that you already have.
Leland Rattan Beverage Tub ($180)
Every pool party needs some sodas! Keep them cool in a beverage tub that adds some serious summer vibes and also reminds us of a picnic basket.
Wood And Rattan Wall Mirror ($104, was $126)
This mirror's rattan material balances with the geometric square design for a piece that's equal parts boho and modern. It's like wall art and a mirror all-in-one!
Malibu Handwoven Charger Plate ($30)
Use these seagrass chargers for dinner parties and cookouts alike. They'll be hidden underneath your plates (meaning you'll only get a peek at them), but they're also neutral enough that they'll go with all different kinds of colors and decor styles!
Rattan Fruit Basket ($18)
Your fruit deserves something more than just a plain bowl! Display all your bananas, apples, and oranges in a pretty basket that features a curlycue design.
