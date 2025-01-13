Send This “Swoon-Worthy” Valentine’s Day Gift Guide To Your S.O. Before Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day is essentially the holiday geared towards little treats – and what better way to ensure you get exactly what you want than giving your S.O. a not-so-subtle hint (AKA this curated Valentine’s Day gift guide). Our list of perfect V-Day gifts is packed full of the little treats you’ve got your eye on, plus some real swoon-worthy picks – from luxury skincare to decadent chocolates – that’ll truly make your day.
Scroll on for the best Valentine’s Day gifts you’ve been dreaming of!
Mutha
Mutha Body Butter
This luxe body butter is as rich as can be, and will instantly take first place over your current body lotion collection since it's clinically proven to improve skin tone, discoloration, stretch marks, and skin firmness. You'll especially love the 48-hour hydration factor.
Amazon
Steve Madden Goldie
This "glamorous and captivating" scent will make you feel so sexy on V-Day and beyond. In addition to floral and fruity notes, it has a gourmand effect that truly makes it stand out. Plus, the heart-shaped bottle is a perfect fit for the holiday.
Coach
Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
You deserve to feel spoiled, and this shoulder bag will definitely fulfill that dream. Its durable construction and timeless color will be in your fashion rotation for years to come!
Nordstrom
Slip Lovely Lashes Pure Silk Contour Sleep Mask
This contoured sleep mask made of sleek silk allows you to get your best beauty sleep, all without disturbing your lashes. It's especially helpful if you have lash extensions!
Sephora
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
You already know the hype of this rich lip butter. Ask for your fave flavor for V-Day!
Compartés
Compartés I Love You Gift Box
Because a Valentine's Day without chocolate is like peanut butter without jelly.
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots
These are about to become *the* cozy boots that define each and every one of your winter outfits. We can't recommend 'em enough if you're all about that cozy life.
Birthdate
Birthdate Pendant
You can customize this pendant based on your exact birth date, so each one is unique from the other. This is perfect for all the astrology lovers out there, plus there's options for silver and gold for every kind of personal style!
Flamingo Estate
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
This bougie candle smells like pure heaven, so lighting it up every day will be a total treat. It's a tasteful departure from your typical Valentine's Day aromas, like vanilla and rose.
Dieux
Dieux Angel Face Duo
Your skin's gonna adore each of these products from Dieux – so grab the two at once! First up, the Baptism cleanser provides a gentle clean without stripping your skin's natural moisture. Next, the Instant Angel moisturizer swarms your skin in rich hydration, locking in beneficial moisture to keep you lookin' real glowy.
Adidas
Adidas Gazelle Bold Sneakers
This year's hottest sneaker style, all in a V-Day-ready colorway?! Yes, please.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Icon Juice Glass
This heart-dotted glass will make drinking your morning coffees, matchas, and juices that much more joyful.
Smoosh
Smoosh Body Scrubber
This silicone body scrubber features a fun and unique design so that the coordinating bar soap is embedded within the piece. It still gives a great lather and will last you years without producing as much waste as a traditional loofah. We love this playful pink color to inspire a satisfying shower, every time.
Lush
Lush 'A Lush Kind Of Love' Gift Box
There's nothing like a Lush box when it comes to gifts. This V-Day-themed one includes 2 bath bombs, one Lush Bubbleroon, a body conditioner, a body wash, a body scrub, and a soap bar to fix up your next self-care night.
Maude
Maude Burn No. 3 Soy-Based Massage Candle
This is one of the best Valentine's Day gifts you can use in conjunction with your partner. The candle melts down to a soft, soy-based massage oil that only gets warm, not hot, so you can easily pour it out ahead of an at-home couple's massage (yes, please!) or simply for sexy time.
Glossier
Glossier You Eau de Parfum
This cult-fave perfume from Glossier sticks to your skin and magically adapts to smell like you. You'll be smellin' like a whole treat come V-Day.
Sephora
Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Serum
This luxury serum encourages nothing but a full-on glow by brightening the look of dark spots and evening skin tone.
New Balance
New Balance 530 Sneakers
Hot girl walks and errand outfits await you with these stunning sneaks from New Balance. They're equal parts comfy and cute, so you won't have to worry about sacrificing style for practicality when you wear 'em!
Typology
Typology T41 Replenishing Lip Balm
Upgrade your Chapsticks and Carmexes with this luxe lip balm that provides unmatched hydration using ceramides and hyaluronic acid. It comes in a practical clear shade, plus three more blush-y colors if you wish to have a stronger wash of color on your lips and cheeks.
Owala
Owala FreeSip
Hydration is key for health and happiness – make sipping more fun with this beloved bottle from Owala!
