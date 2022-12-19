This Paleo Scone Recipe Is The Perfect Last Minute Holiday Snack
Just like the rest of 2022, late December will fly by without any warning. If time has been tight this holiday season and you still have guests to impress, you need to try making these cherry and cranberry flavored scones. This snack only bakes for a total of 30 minutes, making the hour-long process a major time saver in putting the final touches on your holiday parties. In addition to being an efficient bite, these scones are Paleo-approved and flavorful as ever. Eat this sweet treat with family, bring them to this year's holiday party, or enjoy by yourself for a cozy night in.
What You Need To Make These Cherry-Cranberry Almond Paleo Scones
- 1/2 cup ghee, melted
- 1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk
- 2 eggs
- 4 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
- 3 cups almond flour
- 1/2 cup arrowroot starch or tapioca starch
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 cup dried cherries
- 1/2 cup fresh cranberries
- 1/3 cup water
- 4 tablespoons maple syrup, divided
- 2 tablespoons arrowroot starch
- Sliced almonds, for topping
- Shredded coconut for topping, optional
How To Make The Cherry-Cranberry Almond Paleo Scones
- Start by heating the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, add in the melted ghee, coconut milk, eggs, maple syrup, and vanilla and almond extracts. Whisk the mixture until it is well combined.
- In a separate mixing bowl, add in the almond flour, arrowroot starch, salt, and baking powder and whisk or sift until it is well mixed.
- Slowly pour the dry ingredients into the wet mixture until the batter is uniform. Fold in the dried cherries, then let the batter sit for 20-30 minutes to get fully hydrated.
- Carefully pour the batter onto parchment paper and lightly roll it out with a rolling pin to a large circle, about 10-12 inches across. Sprinkle the top with arrowroot starch if the batter is sticking at all to the rolling pin.
- Use a wet knife to cut eight triangles into the circle. Bake the scones in the oven for about 25 minutes. Remove the scones from the oven and re-cut the wedges gently with a clean knife and separating them a bit from each other, then bake in the oven for another 4-5 minutes until golden brown.
- While the scones are baking, make the cranberry glaze. Add the cranberries to a sauce pot, along with the water and 2 tablespoons of maple syrup. Bring the mixture to a boil for about 5 minutes, letting the cranberries burst and begin to make a thicker sauce. Continue simmering and stirring until the sauce has thickened up slightly, another 2-3 minutes. Then remove from the heat.
- Whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons of maple syrup and arrowroot starch in a small bowl to create the base of the glaze, then add in the cranberry mixture until the desired taste and color are reached.
- Remove the scones from the oven, let cool for a few minutes, then drizzle the cranberry glaze over them. Top with the sliced almonds and shredded coconut, if desired.
Planning a stellar holiday feast and need more inspo this year? Sign up for our newsletter for new ideas straight to your inbox.
Recipe and photography by Sarah Anderson.
- 25 Make-Ahead Recipe Ideas for Mother’s Day Brunch ›
- Get Your Easter Brunch on With These Vegan Lemon Scones Recipe ›
- 13 Scones to Add to Your Easter Brunch Menu ›
- 15 Ways to Elevate Your Game of Scones ›
- Get Sauced! 30 Sweet, Savory and Sometimes Sinful Cranberry ... ›
- 37 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Appetizers + Recipes - Brit + Co - Brit ... ›
- 50 Recipes to Make the Most of the Fall Harvest - Brit + Co ›