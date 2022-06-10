Jun 10, 2022
Celebrate National Rosé Day With This Peach Frosé Recipe
Listen, we've all collectively been enjoying a moment in which we're completely *obsessed* with rosé everything. Rosé cocktails. Rosé wine. Rosé desserts. While the trend started circa 2016 or so, it's still going strong, and rosé remains one of our favorite wine varietals to use in all manner of drinks and treats — especially during the summertime. If you're still on board the rosé train (we definitely are) you'll want to try out this insanely delicious Peach Frosé recipe, especially considering that June 11 is National Rosé Day. We can't think of a better excuse to whip this bevvie up. Cheers!
Peach Frosé
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe peaches (diced)
- 2 cups of ice
- 1 cups of rosé
- 5 sprigs of thyme
- 1 tablespoons of honey
Directions:
- Add all ingredients into a blender, mix, and pour.
