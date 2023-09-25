Pete Davidson And Madelyn Cline Are Reportedly Dating
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I genuinely did a double take over the weekend of September 23 when I saw that SNL alum Pete Davidson and Outer Banks are Madelyn Cline are reportedly dating. After both Pete and Madelyn allegedly split from their partners, multiple sources confirmed they were dating to both People and Us Weekly. Here's everything we know about the potential relationship!
Are Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline dating?
Image viaDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
A source told US that “Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning...They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.” Madelyn also showed up to Pete Davidson's stand-up show in Las Vegas on September 23.
Both of these reports came after Madelyn posted some photos to Instagram — one of which includes a mystery man with an arm around her. Pete, is that you?
Who has Pete Davidson dated?
Pete Davidson has dated people like Ariana Grande, American Horror Story star Kim Kardashian, Margaret Qualley, and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor. Pete told Jon Bernthal on the Real Ones podcastthat his dating history is "very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's that interesting...In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't really think that's that crazy, but to some people, it seems very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."
"I'm not, like, flexing, you know what I mean?" he continues. "These people that I've dated, I met them at work...I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine...Suddenly you're in this f*cking zeitgeist and everything that's spoken about you has zero to do with the work. And that s a really sh*tty feeling."
How long did Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes date?
Outer Banks (L to R) Chase Stokes as John B and Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 204 of Outer Banks Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes announced they were dating after Outer Banks premiered in 2020, but ended up splitting just over a year later in November of 2021 before being linked to DJ Zack Bia.
"[Chase and I] had a working relationship before we had a personal relationship, and our job from day one has always been to leave the show better than we found it," Madelyn told Entertainment Weekly ahead of Outer Banks season 3. "I'm incredibly grateful for my co-stars and their professionalism and just how talented each and every one of them are."
Where can I watch Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline?
Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline both have quite a few titles you can watch! Pete has starred in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, Meet Cute, and is in one of this year's fall moviesDumb Money. In addition to teen dramaOuter Banks, you can see Madelyn in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She also guest starred on Stranger Things and The Originals.
Check back here for updates on Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline, and follow along with our Celebrity page for the latest celeb news.
Lead images via Sara Khalid/Netflix and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!