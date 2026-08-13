After we see Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, we're going to see her star along some incredible names in Halina Reijn's new movie Please. The Babygirl and Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker's new movie was announced in January 2026, and there's a very good chance you'll be obsessed.

Here's the latest news on Please, starring The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung.

The plot of the new movie 'Please' is being kept under wraps... Please is being kept very under wraps at the moment, meaning we don't even know the plot or the character details. But the most important detail right now is the absolutely star-studded cast. We'll see Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Gracie Abrams, Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry), and David Jonsson (Black Panther 3). If there's one thing we know about Halina Reijn's movies, is that they're always provocative, and with such a young, buzzy cast I'm wondering if we'll see commentary on social media and privilege — with plenty of romance, of course.

But the cast is absolutely incredible. You can also see Lola Tung in Forbidden Fruits and The Young People, David Jonsson in The Long Walk, Alien: Romulus, Wasteman, and Rye Lane, and Tom Burke in Black Bag and The Wonder. This will be Gracie Abrams' first starring role, and it seems like she's following in the footsteps of other artists like Billie Eilish (currently filming The Bell Jar) and Taylor Swift (who made her first movie appearance in Hannah Montana: The Movie, then Valentine's Day).

Are you excited for Please? Do you have any predictions or hopes for the film? Let us know in the comments! And follow Brit + Co on Facebook for all the latest celebrity and movie news you don't want to miss.