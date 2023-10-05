Get Cozy *And* Spooky: 10 Must-Have Halloween Pajamas
As the store shelves fill with Halloween treats and sassy animatronics named Lewis, there's a familiar chill that sweeps through the night. It's the telltale sign that Halloween season is upon us, and with it comes an opportunity to embrace the whimsical, the eerie, and the downright delightful. But why limit the festivities to costume parties and trick-or-treating when you can take the Halloween spirit to bed with you? Sure, Trick-or-treating is fun, but the real treat is snuggling up with your favorite Halloween cocktail, turning on your fave spooky movie, and slipping into these pajamas.Whether you're brewing potions, casting spells, or just indulging in a spooky movie marathon, these pajamas are here to ensure that you're the most stylish ghoul in town.
Threadbare Ghoul Halloween PJ Set
You'll be the ghostess with the mostest in this eerie PJ Set!
Threadbare Bite Halloween PJ Set
When the skies turn grey and that autumn drizzle starts to come down, we're instantly transported to Forks, Washington. Get cozy in this vamptastic PJ set, and buckle down for that long awaited Twilight marathon.
Brave Soul Halloween Pumpkin Night Dress
After a date at the pumpkin patch, there's no better uniform to carve your jackolanterns in!
Glow-In-The-Dark Skeleton Halloween Onesie
We don't care what anyone says, onesies are *the* Halloween costume for anyone who puts comfort first.
Ekouaer Knit Pajamas Set
Pumpkin please! We love this chic set for an all girls Halloween sleepover.
SweatyRocks Women's Pajama Shorts Set
Skeletons are the ultimate Halloween motif! Trick or treat yourself to something yummy from the Starbucks fall menu and this cozy set.
Matching Halloween Print Pajama Set
This batty PJ set that comes in men's and kids sizes is perfect to twin with the fam!
AE Halloween Plush PJ Set
Transform your bedtime routine into a spooky soirée with this checkered set, perfect for any skeleton queen.
Threadbare Spell Halloween PJ Set
Embrace your magical side and enchant your nighttime routine with this witchy Halloween pajama set.
No You Hang Up Ghost Face Pajama set
Slash the Halloween festivities with this Ghost Face Pajama set. Someone cue Agora Hills by Doja Cat!
Header image via ASOS