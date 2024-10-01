11 Seriously Soft Plus-Size Sweaters That'll Save You From Cold Days
Whether you’re layering a chunky cardigan over your favorite pair of jeans or pairing a soft turtleneck with a flowy midi skirt, there’s no shortage of ways to make your fall wardrobe both stylish and comfortable. These 11 plus-size sweaters celebrate your gorgeous curves all while keeping you warm and on-trend for the season! From eye-catching stripes to dependable solid colorways, you're sure to find a sweater to suit your vibe.
Target
A New Day Cozy Knit Polo Collar Pullover Sweater
This relaxed-fit pullover will help you pull together all your best office outfits with ease. The polo collar earns it some more formal flair so you can tackle meetings and tasks in comfy style. Wear it with a skirt and your fave fall boots to totally rock the look!
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Roving Stripe Sweater
Fall ensembles don't have to be bland. Stand out in this rainbow-striped sweater that boasts a flattering v-neck for a playful pop of color!
Amazon
The Drop Women's Brigitte Chunky Button-Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan
This easy-fitting ribbed cardigan has everything you'd want from a plus-size sweater: soft knit fabric, relaxed, oversized shoulders, statement buttons along the front, and of course, pockets!
Eloquii
Eloquii Two Way Zipper Sweater
This zippered sweater fits your body on the snug side to make your natural figure pop. You can play with the arrangement of the two front zippers in order to flatter your look even more! This pick looks great on its own, worn over a white tank top, or layered under your go-to fall jacket.
Quince
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Boyfriend Cardigan Sweater
Crafted from "the coziest" grade-A Mongolian cashmere, this sweater flaunts a classic ribbed texture that's wearable anywhere. The oversized fit will feel wonderful no matter how you wear it – buttoned up or not.
Amazon
Lillusory Fuzzy Oversized Sweater
This super-plush sweater is destined to keep you warm this fall and winter. Cozy up in its oversized fit and larger-than-life sleeves when you need an extra dose of comfort! It comes in so many different colors and patterns to suit your fall outfit plans perfectly.
Target
Wild Fable Oversized Cable Sweater Cardigan
This cardi has a mid-length crop to it which will pair exceptionally well with high-waisted jeans and trousers this season. The timeless cable knit texture is easy to style with just about anything you've already got in your closet!
Amazon
Grace Karin Long Sleeve Striped Sweater
This green and brown striped sweater was made to turn heads. The bold pattern and contrasting stitch work along the collar, sleeves, and waistline add a chic touch you can incorporate into any look! If this unique colorway isn't exactly your vibe, it also comes in 3 more playful color options.
Eloquii
Eloquii Bow Intarsia Sweater
The bow trend lives on in this pullover sweater that works equally well for casual fall 'fits and holiday get-ups. The baby pink and red combo is just too adorable to be ignored!
Nordstrom
Karen Kane Surplice V-Neck Sweater
This lavender sweater with a body-wrapping silhouette will flatter your figure without a doubt, all while keeping you nice n' cozy in colder temps. It's made from a "wool-kissed" material that's soft to the touch, making it an absolute joy to wear by itself or layered on top of basic tanks or turtlenecks.
Target
Universal Thread Crewneck Cable Knit Pullover Sweater
The neutral tan color of this cable knit sweater qualifies it as an easy match for any outfit you've got planned for fall time. From jeans to skirts, it'll bring an undeniably cozy vibe to your looks. The mid-length hem sits right above your hips to help shape your figure flawlessly!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.