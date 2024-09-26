12 Boho Chic Styles To Get An Effortlessly Cool Look This Fall
The effortless style that I can't get enough of this fall? Boho chic. And not in a cottagecore way, but in a Vanessa Hudgens-at-Coachella type of way. It's that cool-girl, laid back style that features long maxi dresses with boots, western belts, and statement jewelry that I'm just obsessed with! It's the "Desert Aunt" who always knows the good wine and gifts you the best skincare while draped in something flowy and gorgeous. Really, it's the ultimate "It" Girl look of the season!
While this trend is traditionally a summer style, I'm here to show you how to get the look for the colder months ahead. Here's a roundup of all my favorite boho chic pieces to wear right now!
Free People
We The Free Barrel Jeans
An essential in the classic, boho chic girl's wardrobe is the barrel jean. It represents everything that boho chic is — cool, casual, and comfortable. It's a baggier jean fro maximum comfort, and makes your look seem effortlessly put together! Definitely style with a chore jacket and western-style boots!
Free People
Free People Boho Bag
This boho bag also does a great job at making your outfit look effortless. As we're seeing, the baggier, the better with the typical boho chic style. You want it the pieces to seem loose, but still stylish, like this bag here. It's slouchy, but still has enough shape to give it a good look. Plus, styled with the charms, it gives you a bit of quirkiness and personality!
Mango
Mango Plaid Dress
Plaid is a boho-chic-approved pattern. It gives that bohemian and quirky style, but with a little bit of edge — which I love! I would pair this affordable dress with knee-high boots, and an oversized corduroy jacket for an ideal fall outfit!
Tecovas
Tecovas The Annie Boots
Western boots are huge when it comes to boho chic! They give a fun flair to your look while still managing to go with just about everything. I love this sequoia color here, but these Tecovas come in a total of 12 colors, so you really could have a pair for every outfit. Plus, these are so high-quality that they're sure to last you for years and years and years to come.
Free People
We The Free Thermal
I adore this thermal, long-sleeve top from Free People. It looks positively adorable styled with the baggy barrel jeans like we talked about above. Add some clogs or chunky loafers with this top for the ultimate boho chic look. Vanessa Hudgens, our boho chic queen, would so wear this too!
Dôen
Dôen Graciela Dress
The #1 thing on my wishlist right now is this Graciela dress. The lace detailing paired with the super chic autumnal print looks so fab, and it's precisely what plan to rock on the daily this fall. I love how classy this dress looks paired with the kitten heels above as well. You could add a barn jacket to really top off the bohemian look, too!
Mango
Mango Ruffle Blouse
Ruffle blouses make me feel so feminine and retro every time I put them on, and this Mango top is so cool! I love the color and the fabric — and the price doesn't hurt either! This is such an affordable option to achieve the bohemian-chic look while still on a budget.
Johnny Was
Johnny Was LA Maxi Denim Skirt
This maxi skirt is the perfect length and cut to do a more casual version of the boho-chic style! What I love the most about this option is that it could be great styled for fall, but also works in any season. I could see this piece working so well throughout the spring and summer, making it a versatile, lasting addition to your closet. Truly, denim skirts are def a year-round staple!
H&M
H&M Ruffle Dress
Ruffle dresses are a huge phenomenon right now, as we've seen on so many celebs like Daisy Edgar Jones, Dakota Johnson, and many more! They're very on trend, and I can see why! Ruffle dresses tend to give off that other-worldly, ethereal vibe that is essential to the boho chic style!
Free People
Free People Ravenna Skirt
Can't you just picture this exact skirt at Coachella in the late 2010's? Because I definitely can. Music festival aside, it also screams fall and Halloween given the autumnal color palette. I love this skirt paired with a thermal long sleeve or even an embroidered, lace blouse and boots. Trés boho-chic!
Dôen
Dôen Gwyneira Dress
For a little less boho and a little more chic, you could honestly opt for just about anything from Dôen, because that's precisely their vibe. They give off a sort of cottagecore type of bohemian vibe that I adore! This dress looks so good styled with dainty flats, or even knee-high boots!
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Clog Heels
I can't think of a more boho chic shoe than these clogs right here! For decades they've been a retro staple, but were especially dominant in the boho chic style of the late 2010's. They would look incredible paired with a denim maxi skirt (like above) or a maxi, ruffle dress. Either way, you'll look fab!
Dôen
Dôen Adelana Dress
Another Dôen dress for the win — can you tell it really is my favorite brand? This bandana-style dress is a more subdued boho chic style which I tend to go in the day-to-day of fall. This dress is also such high quality silk that you'll be sure to hold onto this one forever.
Nordstrom
Karen Kane Long Sleeve Embroidered Lace Maxi Dress
Burgundy is so essential when it comes to your fall color palette. This Karen Kane dress takes that very on-trend color and translates it to the very on-trend boho chic style with the flowy sleeves and whimsical lace detailing. Pair these with the Tecovas and you're all set for this lovely style.
