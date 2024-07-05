10 Light & Airy White Midi Skirts For An Easy Summer Outfit Starter
The absolute last thing I want to do in the summer heat is put pants on, so I'm opting for white midi skirts when I need to look cute and presentable, but still wanna be comfy. It's honestly the easiest outfit combo, too — I just add a top or a tee, throw on some sandals, and voila! I've got a chic look that's breathable and summer-ready. To help you put together your own breezy outfits, I picked out the best white midi skirts, from Bridgerton-esque tiered skirts to essential satin skirts! You're definitely going to want to add these to your cart...
Target
Target Poplin Midi Skirt
I am having a serious obsession with poplin lately, and this Target skirt does it so cute! If you're looking for a summer essential that's adorable but still affordable, then this is it! It's only $30, so I would run to grab it immediately! It even has a matching top too.
Nordstrom
Halogen Midi Skirt
This midi skirt is a bit more elevated, so you can wear it to formal events or dinners this summer — the options are endless! This pick is also on sale, down from $99 to $69, and we love a bargain! I would style this with dainty sandals like above and a silk tank! Trés chic!
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Tiered Maxi Skirt
A tiered maxi skirt is the key to unlocking the boho chic or cottagecore vibe that's so popular this summer! You can wear these with sneakers like above for a more casual look, or just throw on a pair of flip flops for the beach.
(🔥 Hot tip: I like to sometimes wear these as a tube dress to switch it up!)
Abercrombie
Abercrombie Scalloped Straight Skirt
This scalloped, linen midi is super flattering with its straight fit! It's also a very elegant style that I'm super into right now. The bonus? It's actually on sale for $49.99, and it comes in purple and black as well! This one is sure to sell out quickly!
Amazon
Amazon Button Midi Skirt
Amazon offers so many great summer pieces, but for a much more affordable price point than most! The buttoned up style is definitely on trend at the moments, and who can really beat this bargain? They offer this best-seller in multiple styles as well, so you can peruse the site for different options!
Zara
Zara Midi Skirt
This cute skirt is 100% cotton, which we love for breathability! Plus the pleats at the bottom give some extra volume, making this skirt a standout in your closet! This way, you're able to dress it up for the evening and dress it down for the day. Versatility is key for an everyday essential like midi skirts!
Zara
Zara Satin Skirt
Everyone needs at least one midi satin or silk skirt in their wardrobe, and I happen to love this one from Zara! I have it, and genuinely wear it so many different ways and to many different occasions. I love how it can be styled effortlessly with a white tee and sandals like above! And for under $50, it's a great deal to unlock multiple new outfit combinations.
Old Navy
Old Navy Crinkle Maxi Skirt
Another fabulous under $30 option that's on sale at Old Navy! This crinkle skirt will be great to throw on during a hot, summer day to make you look elevated, but still comfortable. I love wearing skirts like this on casual days because I can easily work in them, and then make my way to dinner in the evening right after. Another 10/10 option!
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Smocked Waist
Smocked waist skirts are great because they can be really flattering around the hip and waist area, especially when worn with tanks or crop tops like above. This one is available at Banana Republic Factory, which means it's super discounted from its original price — love! This will be a summer go-to for sure!
Nordstrom
Farm Rio Lace Skirt
Umm, did someone say cottagecorebecause this definitely fits the aesthetic! It looks straight out of Pride and Prejudice with the stunning crochet and lace detailing. Since it's on sale (and Farm Rio hardly ever goes on sale), I think I'm going to have to grab this one myself for the ultimate Mamma Mia summer!
